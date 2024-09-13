RG Kar rape-murder: Kolkata court rejects CBI's plea for narco test on accused Sanjoy Roy

Kolkata court has denied CBI permission to conduct narco test on Sanjoy Roy, accused of raping and murdering a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. CBI will rely on other evidence, including dental impressions, saliva samples, and bite marks, to build its case.

A Kolkata court has denied the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission to conduct a narco test on Sanjoy Roy, the primary suspect in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month. The CBI had sought to use narcoanalysis, a technique that involves administering a truth serum to extract information from the accused, but the court rejected the request.

Sanjoy Roy was arrested on August 10, a day after the trainee doctor's semi-naked body was found in the hospital, sparking nationwide protests. He is currently lodged in Presidency Jail in Kolkata. Last week, a Kolkata court extended his judicial custody till September 20 and rejected his bail plea.

The CBI has collected dental impressions and saliva samples from Sanjoy Roy, which will be compared to the bite marks found on the trainee doctor's body to determine his involvement in the crime. Forensic experts discovered several bite marks on the victim's body, and the CBI is working with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to analyze evidence and build a case against the accused.

The narco test, also known as narcoanalysis, involves administering sodium pentothal to induce a hypnotic or semi-conscious state, allowing the accused to speak more freely and provide true answers. However, the court's decision means that the CBI will have to rely on other investigative tools to build its case against Sanjoy Roy.

