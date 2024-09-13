Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diabetic lunchtime blunders: 7 mistakes to avoid for better blood sugar control

    This article discusses common lunch-time mistakes that diabetics should avoid. It provides insights into what not to eat, such as sweets, fried foods, and sugary drinks, and offers healthier alternatives like fiber and protein-rich options. It also emphasizes the importance of maintaining a consistent lunchtime schedule for better blood sugar control.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Diabetic lunchtime mistakes

    Our ancestors rarely had diabetes. But today, everyone from young children to the elderly has diabetes. The main reason for this is poor lifestyle, eating habits, not eating on time, and eating at the wrong time.

    Because of this, many people pay special attention to their health. But, those who pay attention only to breakfast and dinner, forget to pay attention to lunch as well. Doing so is not good for health, especially if you are diabetic.

    Most importantly, diabetics should always pay special attention to what they drink and eat. The reason is that some foods increase the level of sugar in the blood. In that way, what should diabetics eat for lunch? What should not be eaten? Read on to know.

    Don't eat sweets:

    Many people like to eat some sweets after lunch. If you are diabetic, you should avoid eating sweets. Because it will increase the sugar level in your blood. 

    Fried foods:

    Diabetics should never eat fried foods at noon. The reason is that excess oil and salt in fried foods are bad for health. Instead, you can eat fiber-rich protein foods. These are very good for health.

     

    Cold drinks:

    Diabetics should avoid drinking cold drinks with lunch. The reason is that soft drinks contain a lot of artificial sweeteners, which are harmful to health. So, it is best to avoid drinking soft drinks at noon. Similarly, fruits with high sugar content should not be eaten, for example, mango, banana, jackfruit, litchi, etc.

    What to eat?

    If you are diabetic, include nutrient-rich foods in your lunch. But, protein and fiber in equal amounts... Take carbohydrates in moderation. Never forget this. 

    Although carbohydrates are beneficial, it varies depending on the food we eat. So, for this you can take brown rice, oats, quinoa, etc. Most importantly, always eat a balanced diet. It helps a lot in keeping the blood sugar level under control.

    Important note:

    Nowadays, due to excessive work and materials, we do not follow the time of eating lunch properly. This is also one of the reasons for getting diabetes.

    Therefore, maintain a strict timing to eat lunch and follow it every day. 

     

