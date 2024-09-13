Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala stuns as modern bride-to-be in a refreshingly modern family drama

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and directed by Vandana Kataria. It will be exclusively released on ZEE5 on 27th September 2024.

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala will soon be seen as an aspiring modern bride in a modern family drama. Streaming platform ZEE5 recently released the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming original film 'Love, Sitara'. The film gives a glimpse into daily life, promises a powerful and entertaining delivery of different emotions, and explores the different layers of a seemingly idol family, revealing the hidden truths.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and directed by Vandana Kataria. It will be exclusively released on ZEE5 on 27th September 2024. The teaser teases a captivating family narrative set against the gorgeous backdrop of Kerala. Sobhita Dhulipala plays Tara, a strongly independent interior designer, while Rajeev Siddhartha portrays Arjun, a rising chef on the verge of international stardom. Their seemingly ideal relationship is put to the test when an impulsive marriage proposal sets off a chain reaction of emotional admissions and buried family truths.

Sonali Kulkarni, B Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, Tamara D'Souza, and Rijul Ray are among the exceptional ensemble cast members in "Love, Sitara." The film's rich plot promises an emotional rollercoaster as it digs into family dynamics, personal challenges, and the search for atonement.

Talking about her role in 'Love, Sitara', Sobhita said, "Playing Sitara has been a meaningful journey for me, a coming-of-age in real life. Sitara’s story of breaking free from her conditioning and embracing her true self is something I believe many women will relate to. Filming in Kerala during the Covid lockdowns added a unique layer of challenges, but the result is a heartfelt story that I hope resonates with viewers.”

Rajeev Siddhartha, who plays Arjun, talked about his role and said, “My character’s journey is complex and real, and the film beautifully captures the emotional challenges he faces. I’m thrilled for the audience to experience the full story and witness the depth of each character.”

