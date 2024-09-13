Top 5 lightning-fast charging phones: Get fully powered in minutes!

Technology is evolving rapidly to meet the needs of modern life. Smartphones that fully charge the battery in minutes are now available. Here is information on the top 5 such mobiles.

Realme GT5 Pro

Launched in September 2023, the Realme GT5 is the fastest charging mobile phone. It is available in two charging variants. One Realme GT5 150W, the other Realme GT5 240W. The 240W model charges from 1 to 20% in just 80 seconds. It takes less than 10 minutes to charge 100%.

Redmi Note 12

The Redmi Note 12 Explorer has 210W ultra-fast charging capability. It helps to fully charge the 4,300 mAh battery in 9 minutes.

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T is another fast charging smartphone. It has 150W fast charging capability. It helps to fully charge the 4,800 mAh battery in 18 minutes.

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 14 Pro is one of the mobile phones that offers 120W fast charge feature. It helps to charge the battery to 100% in an average of 22 to 27 minutes.

Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro smartphone has 125W fast charging capability. It fully charges the battery in just 23 minutes. It charges 50% in about 6 minutes.

