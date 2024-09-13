Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top 5 lightning-fast charging phones: Get fully powered in minutes!

    Technology is evolving rapidly to meet the needs of modern life. Smartphones that fully charge the battery in minutes are now available. Here is information on the top 5 such mobiles.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 8:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 8:13 PM IST

    Realme GT5 Pro

    Launched in September 2023, the Realme GT5 is the fastest charging mobile phone. It is available in two charging variants. One Realme GT5 150W, the other Realme GT5 240W. The 240W model charges from 1 to 20% in just 80 seconds. It takes less than 10 minutes to charge 100%.

    article_image2

    Redmi Note 12

    The Redmi Note 12 Explorer has 210W ultra-fast charging capability. It helps to fully charge the 4,300 mAh battery in 9 minutes.

    article_image3

    OnePlus 10T

    OnePlus 10T is another fast charging smartphone. It has 150W fast charging capability. It helps to fully charge the 4,800 mAh battery in 18 minutes.

    article_image4

    Xiaomi 14 Pro

    Xiaomi 14 Pro is one of the mobile phones that offers 120W fast charge feature. It helps to charge the battery to 100% in an average of 22 to 27 minutes.

    article_image5

    Motorola Edge 40

    The Motorola Edge 40 Pro smartphone has 125W fast charging capability. It fully charges the battery in just 23 minutes. It charges 50% in about 6 minutes.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JioPhone Prima 2 with Snapdragon SoC launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,799 check details features gcw

    JioPhone Prima 2 with Snapdragon SoC launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,799

    Apple iPhone 16 series: Pre-orders start today in India; Check prices and offer details gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 series: Pre-orders start today in India; Check prices and offer details

    Is your iPhone genuine? Here's a quick guide to check Apple smartphone gcw

    Is your iPhone genuine? Here's a quick guide to check Apple smartphone

    iPhone 16 launch: Apple iPhone 15 buyers may get REFUND in India; Check how DEAL works gcw

    iPhone 16 launch: Apple iPhone 15 buyers may get REFUND in India; Check how DEAL works

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH) gcw

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Health benefits of black rice: From heart health to cancer prevention dmn

    Health benefits of black rice: From heart health to cancer prevention

    Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala stuns as modern bride-to-be in a refreshingly modern family drama RTM

    Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala stuns as modern bride-to-be in a refreshingly modern family drama

    Diabetic lunchtime blunders: 7 mistakes to avoid for better blood sugar control dmn

    Diabetic lunchtime blunders: 7 mistakes to avoid for better blood sugar control

    Fruit or vegetable? The surprising answer about cucumbers dmn

    Fruit or vegetable? The surprising answer about cucumbers

    Esha Deol reveals Dharmendra wanted her to marry at 18, not pursue acting: 'Women in his house were...' RTM

    Esha Deol reveals Dharmendra wanted her to marry at 18, not pursue acting: ‘Women in his house were…’

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon