Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Life is not khatakhat, life is...': Jaishankar's epic dig at Congress over past manufacturing neglect (WATCH)

    External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said that life is not ‘khata-khat’ but it's about hard work and diligence. While interacting with the Indian community in Geneva, Jaishankar said that until one builds the infrastructure and human resources, have those policies in place, it is hard work and not merely 'khata-khat'.

    'Life is not khatakhat, life is...': Jaishankar's epic dig at Congress over past manufacturing neglect (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 6:57 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 6:58 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said that life is not ‘khata-khat’ but it's about hard work and diligence. While interacting with the Indian community in Geneva, Jaishankar said that until one builds the infrastructure and human resources, have those policies in place, it is hard work and not merely 'khata-khat'.

    Jaishankar emphasized that for anyone to become a major power in the world, one has to be good in manufacturing, because without manufacturing you cannot build the technology.

    "There are people who would say, why are we importing so much from China... Throughout 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s, governments neglected manufacturing... Now people wanted to find a fix... People said we are incapable and should not attempt. Ask yourself, can you be a major power in the world without manufacturing because major power needs technology. Nobody can develop technology without developing manufacturing… until we develop human resources which requires hard work, until you build infrastructure… so life in not khata-khat, it's hard work, diligence, so that’s a necessity that we have to work hard at it...,” Jaishankar said.

    Also read: Trouble for Rahul Gandhi? PIL in Allahabad High Court seeks CBI probe into his alleged British citizenship

    Interestingly, the phrase khata-khat which means ‘instant and fast’ was used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Lok Sabha election rallies when he used to say that if his party is elected to power, all the work in the country will be done ‘khata-khat’. He also spoke about how money would be transferred "khata-khat khata-khat" into accounts of women if the Congress came to power.

    In a chaotic electoral echo chamber, Rahul Gandhi's "khatakhat khatakhat" caught public and political attention. INDIA bloc partner Samajwadi party's chief, Akhilesh Yadav, followed their lead too.

    The Congress's "khatakhat, khatakhat" became the buzz phrase so much so that even PM Modi used it to attack the Opposition. 

    As Jaishankar used the phrase 'khata-khat’ while addressing the diaspora, the audience did react on it with a mild laugh, acknowledging that it was an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'My morale has gone up 100 times, will keep serving the nation': Kejriwal after walking out of jail (WATCH) vkp

    'My morale has gone up 100 times, will keep serving the nation': Kejriwal after walking out of jail (WATCH)

    RG Kar rape-murder: Kolkata court rejects CBI's plea for narco test on accused Sanjoy Roy dmn

    RG Kar rape-murder: Kolkata court rejects CBI's plea for narco test on accused Sanjoy Roy

    BREAKING: Port Blair to be renamed 'Shri Vijayapuram' to honour freedom struggle, announces Amit Shah shk

    Port Blair renamed to 'Shri Vijaya Puram' to honour Andaman & Nicobar Islands' role in freedom struggle

    Kerala: Court allows re-investigation into Oyoor abduction case, police to probe possibility of fourth accused dmn

    Kerala: Court allows re-investigation into Oyoor abduction case, police to probe possibility of fourth accused

    BREAKING IAS centre deaths: Delhi HC grants interim bail to 4 co-owners till Jan 30 on Rs 5 cr deposit shk

    IAS coaching centre deaths: Delhi HC grants interim bail to 4 co-owners till Jan 30 on Rs 5 cr deposit

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs BAN: New Bowling coach Morne Morkel joins team India's practice ahead of first Test scr

    IND vs BAN: New Bowling coach Morne Morkel joins team India's practice ahead of first Test

    Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna film grand festive song with 200 dancers; See details RTM

    Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna film grand festive song with 200 dancers; See details

    'My morale has gone up 100 times, will keep serving the nation': Kejriwal after walking out of jail (WATCH) vkp

    'My morale has gone up 100 times, will keep serving the nation': Kejriwal after walking out of jail (WATCH)

    Vijeta Pendharkar: 7 interesting facts about legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid's wife vkp

    Vijeta Pendharkar: 7 interesting facts about legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid's wife

    Inside Shahrukh Khan's 200 Crore Mannat: A Glimpse into Bollywood Royalty RBA

    Inside Shahrukh Khan's 200 Crore Mannat: A Glimpse into Bollywood Royalty

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon