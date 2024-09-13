UPITS 2024: CM Yogi’s vision to provide a major platform for Uttar Pradesh’s traditional products

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is promoting local products to transform the state into 'Udyam Pradesh'. The upcoming UP International Trade Show 2024 (UPITS-2024) will showcase 270+ local products from various divisions, providing a global platform for traditional entrepreneurs, artisans, and women entrepreneurs. The event aims to boost earnings and preserve the state's rich traditions, with new exporters praising CM Yogi's policies for opening doors to international markets.

Lucknow: As part of his mission to transform Uttar Pradesh into an 'Udyam Pradesh,' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is relentlessly promoting the state's local products on every possible platform. Supporting this vision, the upcoming UP International Trade Show 2024 (UPITS-2024), scheduled from September 25 to 29, is poised to become a 'Global Mahakumbh' for traditional entrepreneurs from across the state, providing a major platform to showcase their unique products to an international audience.

The event will provide a unique opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products to a global audience. So far, entrepreneurs representing over 270 local and traditional products from Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Jhansi divisions have registered to participate in the trade show under various categories. This process is expected to gain further momentum in the coming days.

Entrepreneurs from various sectors, including handloom, terracotta, handicrafts, small-scale industries, MSMEs, and those under the ODOP scheme, have registered to participate in the upcoming grand event. New exporters, artisans, and women entrepreneurs are equally enthusiastic about joining the event. They collectively praise CM Yogi's policies, stating that they not only preserve the state's rich traditions but also open doors to global markets for their products. According to them, these initiatives have enabled their products to reach international destinations, significantly boosting their earnings.

44 handicraftsmen of Varanasi division will participate in UPITS

Notably, a total of 44 handicraftsmen, new exporters, and women entrepreneurs from the Varanasi division have registered for the UP International Trade Show. Umesh Singh, Joint Commissioner of the Industries Department, shared that 20 entrepreneurs from the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, representing the districts of Varanasi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, and Ghazipur, will participate in the event.

Additionally, 16 entrepreneurs from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), involved in industries such as wooden toys, pink meenakari, carpets, beverages, medical products, bio-fertilizers, masala noodles, and Banarasi silk, will showcase their products. Among them, 8 new exporters from the Banarasi silk saree and carpet industries have also registered for the event.

Number of entrepreneurs in different categories across the four districts of the Varanasi division

MSME Women and Youth Entrepreneurs:

* Varanasi: 6

* Jaunpur: 4

* Ghazipur: 2

* Chandauli: 4

One District One Product (ODOP):

* Varanasi: 15

* Jaunpur: 3

* Ghazipur: 1

* Chandauli: 1

New Exporters:

* Varanasi: 8

134 entrepreneurs from Agra have registered

In addition to this, a total of 134 handicraftsmen, new exporters, and women entrepreneurs from the Agra division have registered to participate in UPITS 2024. This includes 51 participants from Agra, 23 from Mathura, 56 from Firozabad, and 4 from Mainpuri. Notable exporters such as Dawar Footwear, Gupta Overseas, and Stoneman from Agra will be part of the event. The trade show is expected to provide a significant platform for both traditional handicrafts and modern products from the Braj region.

Additionally, from Gorakhpur, five entrepreneurs under the ODOP (four in terracotta and readymade garments), six from MSME, and two exporters have registered. Four registration have been done from Kushinagar across ODOP and MSME, while five entrepreneurs from Maharajganj and three from Deoria have also signed up.

7 entrepreneurs have registered in Prayagraj

A total of 7 entrepreneurs from Prayagraj have registered for UPITS 2024, including participants from 3 MSME units. These entrepreneurs will receive stalls at discounted rates during the trade show. Among the registered participants are M/s Ecovo Agro Daily Pvt. Ltd., M/s RD Enterprises, M/s Munir Ali, and M/s Happy Culture, alongside MSME units like M/s Overseas Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Vishnu Sales.

Additionally, 3 entrepreneurs from Ayodhya district have signed up, while Ambedkar Nagar will be represented by 4 ODOP entrepreneurs. Sultanpur has 2 MSME and 1 ODOP entrepreneurs registered, Barabanki will see participation from 4 MSME and 2 ODOP entrepreneurs, and 2 ODOP entrepreneurs from Amethi will also be part of the event.



10 entrepreneurs from Jhansi, Lalitpur and Jalaun will participate

In UPITS 2024, 10 entrepreneurs from the Jhansi division—covering Jhansi, Lalitpur, and Jalaun—are set to showcase their products. The current registrations include 1 entrepreneur from Jalaun, 2 from Lalitpur, and 7 from Jhansi. Notable participants include Akash Niranjan from Jalaun, Saroj Singh and Janme Pant from Lalitpur, and Neelam Sarangi, Shivani Bundela, Niharika Talwar, Yogendra Arya, Manohar Lal, Aruna Sharma, and Nikhil Chaudhary from Jhansi. They will present a diverse range of products, including handloom, pharmaceuticals, exports, horticulture, and home decor, alongside products related to the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

Additionally, 22 entrepreneurs from Bareilly, 3 from Badaun, 4 from Pilibhit, and 3 from Shahjahanpur are participating, bringing the total number of confirmed participants from Bareilly division to 32 for the trade show.

The UP International Trade Show is a significant gift from the Yogi government to handicrafts and artisans, offering them a platform to connect directly with international buyers. By eliminating intermediaries, artisans are now receiving fair value for their skills. If CM Yogi had not given a new identity to ODOP and GI products and had not done branding himself, then this art was on the verge of extinction. Along with the centuries-old art, people associated with this handicraft would have become unemployed. Today, thanks to the revival of these traditional arts, the homes of skilled craftsmen are thriving, preserving both their culture and livelihoods.

-Kaiser Jahan Ahmed, Director (Mohammad Israel Handicraft)

CM Yogi has provided an opportunity to reintroduce Banarasi fabric to the global stage with a new look through the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2024. Previously, Banarasi fabric was sent outside for design, but with the establishment of NIFT in Varanasi, the city now benefits from top-notch designers. Last year's International Trade Show saw significant business from international buyers, and this year promises an enhanced presentation of Banarasi fabric and design. Notably, the 'Ready to Wear Saree'—popular among international women, young girls, and metropolitan women—will be a highlight of this year's showcase.

-Hurriya Bano, Director (She Creation)

