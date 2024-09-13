Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM Yogi Adityanath declares Eastern Uttar Pradesh free of Encephalitis, praises coordinated efforts

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced eastern Uttar Pradesh is now free from encephalitis, with no deaths this year. Praising PM Modi for AIIMS Gorakhpur's role, Yogi highlighted the region’s progress and ongoing efforts to establish a medical college in each district.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proudly announced today that eastern Uttar Pradesh is now free from encephalitis, with the death toll reduced to zero. Speaking at the fourth Foundation Day of the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, CM Yogi attributed this remarkable achievement to collective willpower and coordinated efforts.

    Recalling the crisis that plagued the region for decades, CM Yogi noted that encephalitis once claimed 1,200 to 1,500 lives annually, with Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College alone recording up to 700 deaths each year. Over 40 years, the disease led to the tragic loss of 50,000 children, despite previous administrations' failure to address the problem effectively.

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools

    The Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the establishment of AIIMS in Gorakhpur, which played a crucial role in tackling the epidemic. Upon taking office in 2017, CM Yogi committed to eradicating the disease. By 2019, the region saw a significant decline in cases, with no deaths reported this year.

    During the celebration, CM Yogi released the institute’s annual report, inaugurated a new building, and honoured several professors with medals and certificates. He highlighted the success of recent government efforts, noting that no child has died from encephalitis this year, reflecting the triumph of their comprehensive approach.

    SEMICON 2024: 'UP transforms from investment drought to flooded market', says CM Yogi Adityanath

    Additionally, CM Yogi discussed the rapid progress towards establishing one medical college per district in Uttar Pradesh, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision. This initiative, supported by both central and state governments, aims to address the shortage of doctors in the state.

    Reflecting on the growth of the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute, which has expanded to a 1,300-bed facility, CM Yogi emphasized that the institute’s success is a testament to effective management and collective effort. He also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's leadership in healthcare, with over 5.11 crore Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards issued and new benefits extended to senior citizens.

