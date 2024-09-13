Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Managing migraine attacks: Key dos and don'ts for dealing with one-sided head pain

    Migraines can be debilitating. Learn about effective home remedies and lifestyle changes to prevent and manage migraine attacks. Discover what to do and what to avoid for relief.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 8:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 8:21 PM IST

    Some people experience symptoms hours or even days before a migraine, known as prodrome. These can include constipation, mood changes, neck stiffness, and food cravings.

    article_image2

    Visual and sensory changes are common before or during a migraine. These can include visual disturbances, flashes of light, blind spots, and tingling sensations.

    article_image3

    About 20% of migraine sufferers experience visual auras, including blurred vision, flashing lights, blind spots, and tingling sensations in the hands or feet.

    article_image4

    Applying a heating pad or ice pack to your head or neck can help reduce pain and provide relief from migraines.

    article_image5

    Lie down in a dark, quiet room when you feel a migraine coming on. Maintain a comfortable room temperature to avoid triggering or worsening symptoms.

    article_image6

    Staying hydrated is crucial for migraine prevention. Carry a water bottle with you and drink plenty of fluids throughout the day.

    article_image7

    Massaging your head with lavender or rosemary oil can not only relieve migraine pain but also relax your nerves and improve your mood.

    article_image8

    Shoulder massages can help relieve muscle tension, which can contribute to migraines, providing quick relief.

    article_image9

    Include magnesium-rich foods in your diet or consider taking magnesium supplements to help prevent migraine attacks.

    article_image10

    Avoid relying on coffee, tea, or excessive painkillers for migraine relief. Limit painkiller use to 10 days a month. Dairy products like cheese can trigger migraines, so it's best to avoid them.

