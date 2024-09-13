Managing migraine attacks: Key dos and don'ts for dealing with one-sided head pain

Migraines can be debilitating. Learn about effective home remedies and lifestyle changes to prevent and manage migraine attacks. Discover what to do and what to avoid for relief.

Some people experience symptoms hours or even days before a migraine, known as prodrome. These can include constipation, mood changes, neck stiffness, and food cravings.

Visual and sensory changes are common before or during a migraine. These can include visual disturbances, flashes of light, blind spots, and tingling sensations.

About 20% of migraine sufferers experience visual auras, including blurred vision, flashing lights, blind spots, and tingling sensations in the hands or feet.

Applying a heating pad or ice pack to your head or neck can help reduce pain and provide relief from migraines.

Lie down in a dark, quiet room when you feel a migraine coming on. Maintain a comfortable room temperature to avoid triggering or worsening symptoms.

Staying hydrated is crucial for migraine prevention. Carry a water bottle with you and drink plenty of fluids throughout the day.

Massaging your head with lavender or rosemary oil can not only relieve migraine pain but also relax your nerves and improve your mood.

Shoulder massages can help relieve muscle tension, which can contribute to migraines, providing quick relief.

Include magnesium-rich foods in your diet or consider taking magnesium supplements to help prevent migraine attacks.

Avoid relying on coffee, tea, or excessive painkillers for migraine relief. Limit painkiller use to 10 days a month. Dairy products like cheese can trigger migraines, so it's best to avoid them.

Latest Videos