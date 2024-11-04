'Deeply disappointing to see...': India strongly condemns Khalistani attack on devotees outside Canada temple

India on Monday strongly condemned the violent incident that occurred outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, describing the event as "deeply disturbing." The attack involved a group of men wielding pro-Khalistani flags who assaulted devotees with sticks, with videos of the assault quickly spreading across social media platforms.

In an official statement, the High Commission of India in Ottawa expressed its dismay over the disruption. "As in previous years, the High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulates General of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organized consular camps during this period for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries (Canadian and Indian). On account of the prevailing security situation in Canada, the Canadian authorities had been requested well in advance to provide strong security measures for these events, which constitute routine consular work. We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," the statement read.

The High Commission further added, "It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organized by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place."

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack, emphasizing the right of every Canadian to practice their faith freely and safely. "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely," Trudeau stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Trudeau faced criticism from opposition Member of Parliament Chandra Arya, who accused the government of allowing extremists to operate under the guise of "freedom of expression."

Arya tweeted, "A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism become in Canada. I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated our law enforcement agencies."

Arya continued, "No wonder that under the 'freedom of expression' Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and assert their rights and hold politicians accountable."

In response to the violence, the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council (OSGC) also issued a statement condemning the attack and calling for a thorough investigation by local authorities.

"The incident outside the temple is a distressing reminder of the need for understanding and mutual respect in our community. OSGC is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all community members and supporting an environment where people can feel safe and respected, regardless of their beliefs. We call upon local authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident, reaffirming that violence has no place in our society. We also encourage community leaders and members to come together, support one another, and foster an atmosphere of unity and compassion," the OSGC statement read.

