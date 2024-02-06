BREAKING: Lok Sabha passes Bill to curb malpractices and cheating in government recruitment exams

In a bid to combat malpractices and organised cheating in government recruitment exams, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill which seeks to deal sternly with malpractices and irregularities in government recruitment examinations, with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore.

Presenting the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized its purpose to safeguard the interests of meritorious students and candidates. Following the rejection of certain amendments proposed by opposition members, the Lok Sabha passed the Bill.

