'Same old Trudeau saying same old things': India slams Canada's vague, untrue accusations over Nijjar killing

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated further as Indian government sources dismissed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest press conference as a repeat of unsubstantiated allegations against India. In his Monday address, Trudeau once again accused India of being involved in violent activities on Canadian soil, including the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. However, Indian officials strongly rebuffed these claims, asserting that no credible evidence has ever been provided by Canada.

Indian government sources were quick to criticize Trudeau’s latest remarks, labeling them as repetitive and lacking substance. "This is the same old Trudeau saying the same old things for the same old reasons," Indian sources stated, noting that the Canadian Prime Minister has consistently made these accusations without offering concrete evidence to support his claims.

"The central assertion from all Canadian officials is that credible evidence has been presented to India. This was also repeated by their Cd'A to the press. This is simply not true. From the very beginning, the Canadian approach has been to make vague accusations and put the burden of denial on India," sources said.

Despite Canada's statements about presenting evidence, Indian officials maintain that no concrete information was ever shared regarding any involvement in violent activities or the Nijjar case. "At the RCMP press briefing, assertions were made about connections of certain individuals to India. In no case were any specifics provided. There was also talk about holding people accountable. But it was never made clear who and for what," sources said.

"It is absurd that after intensively engaging the High Commissioner over the last year, the Canadian government now chooses to target him," sources added.

The diplomatic standoff took a sharp turn on Monday when India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced the withdrawal of its High Commissioner and other "targeted" officials from Canada. This followed Trudeau's latest press conference, where he reiterated his accusations against India, alleging that Indian diplomats and organized crime were working in concert to target Canadian citizens and create an atmosphere of fear.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has categorically denied any involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s murder, which took place in June 2023.

In his press conference on Monday, Trudeau accused India of making a "monumental mistake" by using its diplomats to target Canadian citizens and orchestrate acts of violence. He described the situation as a threat to Canadian public safety and claimed that Indian agents were involved in over a dozen incidents of violence, including murders. Trudeau cited "clear and compelling evidence" from the RCMP, which he said had linked Indian agents to a range of criminal activities in Canada.

“I believe that India has made a monumental mistake by choosing to use their diplomats and organised crime to attack Canadians, to make them feel unsafe here at (their) home, and even more, to create acts of violence and even murder. It's unacceptable,” Trudeau alleged.

"From the beginning, as of last summer, we've worked closely with our Five Eyes partners, particularly with the United States, where they have gone through a similar pattern of behaviour from India in regards to an attempted extrajudicial killing,” Trudeau told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa.

“Not only do we not want Canadians to be subjected to violence in their communities, in their homes, but we also do not want to have these tensions in relations with India,” he said.

“That is why last week, we approached the Government of India through our security agencies, diplomats and police agencies, to look for a way to resolve this deep difference...to protect Canadians...but not to come and destroy the good relations or the relations between India and Canada,” Trudeau said.

Unfortunately, India has “not chosen to work with us. They have chosen to deny, repel and to make personal attacks against this government and question the integrity of our agencies and our institutions, and we have had to respond to protect Canadians”, he said.

“As the RCMP Commissioner stated earlier, they have clear and compelling evidence that agents of the Government of India have engaged in and continue to engage in activities that pose a significant threat to public safety, including clandestine information gathering techniques, coercive behaviour targeting South Asian Canadians, and involvement in over a dozen threatening and violent acts, including murder,” he added.

Trudeau claimed that despite efforts by the RCMP and national security officials to collaborate with India and its law enforcement on this issue, their attempts have been consistently declined.

“This is why, this weekend, Canadian officials took an extraordinary step. They met with Indian officials to share RCMP evidence which concluded six agents of the Government of India are persons of interest in criminal activities,” he alleged.

“Despite repeated requests to India, It has decided not to cooperate,” he claimed.

The diplomatic fallout between India and Canada began in September 2023 when Trudeau first alleged a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing. Nijjar, a prominent figure linked to the Khalistan separatist movement, was killed in Surrey, British Columbia. Canada has since accused India of orchestrating his assassination, further souring ties between the two nations.

India on Monday rejected these allegations and directed Canadian diplomats to leave the country no later than 11:59 p.m. on October 19.

