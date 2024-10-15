Outrage erupts as Canada accuses HM Amit Shah for authorizing Khalistani attacks; claims NSA Doval's admission

The diplomatic rift between India and Canada has intensified, with Canadian officials reportedly making serious allegations against Indian authorities, claiming that Home Minister Amit Shah 'authorized' the intelligence-gathering missions and attack on pro-Khalistani individuals on Canadian soil. This escalating conflict comes on the heels of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) linking Indian diplomats to criminal activities, including the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In a recent statement, Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie accused six Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, of being directly involved in the intelligence operations targeting pro-Khalistani elements. Jolie emphasized that these diplomats were engaged in a "target killing" scheme against Canadian citizens. The gravity of the accusations has prompted the expulsion of these diplomats from Canada, a move mirrored by India, which expelled six Canadian diplomats in response.

A report published by the Washington Post quoting Canadian officials further complicates the matter as they alleged senior Indian officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah, orchestrated a broader campaign of violence aimed at silencing Sikh separatists.

According to Canadian officials quoted in the report, the assassination of Nijjar is not an isolated incident but part of a systematic strategy involving the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's external intelligence agency. The report details an operational chain where Indian diplomats in Canada allegedly gather intelligence on Sikh separatists. This information is purportedly relayed to RAW, which then uses it to identify targets for criminal syndicates operating in Canada, notably those linked to Lawrence Bishnoi—a notorious figure with significant influence in organized crime.

"Conversations and texts among Indian diplomats include references to “a senior official in India and a senior official in RAW” who have authorized the intelligence-gathering missions and attacks on Sikh separatists," the report claimed quoting a Canadian official. "Canadian officials identified the senior official in India as Amit Shah, a member of Modi’s inner circle who serves as home affairs minister," the report further alleged.

The Washington Post report further claimed that Canadian officials provided information regarding references to Shah and additional evidence during a confidential meeting with India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, held in Singapore on Saturday. The Canadian delegation included Nathalie Drouin, national security adviser to Prime Minister Trudeau, Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison, and a senior official from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), as per the report.

The report further stated that Canada requested the meeting to urge Modi’s government to halt an escalating wave of violence within Canada. Additionally, officials aimed to caution that information revealing Indian involvement in the attacks was expected to be made public as prosecutors prepare for a trial next month involving four suspects in the killing of Nijjar.

"Instead, officials said Doval made clear that India 'would deny any link to the Nijjar murder and any link to any other violence in Canada no matter what the evidence was'," the report shockingly claimed quoting a senior Canadian official.

Quoting a Canadian official, the report further alleged, "Doval did admit that India did use its diplomats to follow people, take pictures, et cetera, but denied any links to threats or violence."

"When Canadian officials outlined evidence that India had enlisted Bishnoi’s gang networks in Canada to carry out the Nijjar killing and other attacks, Doval initially pretended not to have any idea who the guy was. Later, however, Doval began rattling off facts, figures and anecdotes about Bishnoi, acknowledging that he was capable of orchestrating violence from wherever he is incarcerated and was known to be up to no good from his jail cell," the report further alleged quoting a Canadian official.

The shocking allegations in the Washington Post have sparked outrage among Indian citizens, with one user on X stating, "Canada crossed the red line by not only defending Khalistani terror on Canadian soil against India but spreading selective propaganda against and by naming Indian NSA Ajit Doval and Home Minister Amit Shah in Western Press = Washington Post. India-Canada ties beyond repair now."

"All this is also a part of the vote bank politics of Trudeau. He attends the the separatists Khalistani leaders rally for his vote bank politics. He want to cater Sikh votes as Canada has almost 2.1% of Sikh population," another irked user remarked on the social media platform.

A third user commented, "Looks like Canada is taking a page from the ‘how to make enemies 101’ playbook! Naming NSA Ajit Doval and Home Minister Amit Shah in the Western press? Bold move! At this rate, they might as well start handing out ‘How to Strain Diplomatic Relations’ brochures! Let’s hope cooler heads prevail before things get too chilly up north!"

"Canada’s baseless accusations will only boost Amit Shah’s reputation as a powerful, decisive leader," remarked another user.

Earlier today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of using its diplomats and organized crime to target its citizens, creating a sense of insecurity on their own soil. He described this as a "monumental mistake" by New Delhi.

Trudeau made these remarks on Monday, coinciding with India’s expulsion of six Canadian diplomats and the announcement of withdrawing its High Commissioner and other "targeted" officials from Canada. This action followed India's firm rejection of Ottawa's allegations that linked the Indian envoy to the investigation into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has consistently denied Canada's claims of involvement by Indian agents in Nijjar's killing last year. Relations between India and Canada have significantly deteriorated since Trudeau's allegations in September of last year regarding the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's murder.

“I believe that India has made a monumental mistake by choosing to use their diplomats and organised crime to attack Canadians, to make them feel unsafe here at (their) home, and even more, to create acts of violence and even murder. It's unacceptable,” Trudeau alleged.

"From the beginning, as of last summer, we've worked closely with our Five Eyes partners, particularly with the United States, where they have gone through a similar pattern of behaviour from India in regards to an attempted extrajudicial killing,” Trudeau further told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa.

We will continue to work with our allies as we stand up together for the rule of law, he said.

“Not only do we not want Canadians to be subjected to violence in their communities, in their homes, but we also do not want to have these tensions in relations with India,” he said.

“That is why last week, we approached the Government of India through our security agencies, diplomats and police agencies, to look for a way to resolve this deep difference...to protect Canadians...but not to come and destroy the good relations or the relations between India and Canada,” Trudeau said.

Unfortunately, India has “not chosen to work with us. They have chosen to deny, repel and to make personal attacks against this government and question the integrity of our agencies and our institutions, and we have had to respond to protect Canadians," he added.

“As the RCMP Commissioner stated earlier, they have clear and compelling evidence that agents of the Government of India have engaged in and continue to engage in activities that pose a significant threat to public safety, including clandestine information gathering techniques, coercive behaviour targeting South Asian Canadians, and involvement in over a dozen threatening and violent acts, including murder,” he said.

Trudeau stated that despite efforts by the RCMP and national security officials to collaborate with India and its law enforcement agencies on this issue, their requests have been consistently denied.

“This is why, this weekend, Canadian officials took an extraordinary step. They met with Indian officials to share RCMP evidence which concluded six agents of the Government of India are persons of interest in criminal activities,” he alleged.

“Despite repeated requests to India, It has decided not to cooperate,” he claimed.

