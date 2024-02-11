Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In a first, Constable (GD) Examination to be conducted in 13 regional languages alongside Hindi and English

    For the first time, the Constable (GD) examination for recruitment of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    In a historic first, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday announced the inclusion of 13 regional languages for the Constable (General Duty) examination, alongside Hindi and English. This move marks a significant milestone in the recruitment process for constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and reflects the government's commitment to linguistic diversity and equal opportunities.

    Scheduled to take place from 20th February to 7th March 2024, the Constable (GD) examination will accommodate approximately 48 lakh candidates in 128 cities across the nation. The decision to introduce regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani, in the question papers underscores a proactive approach towards inclusivity.

    The Constable (GD) examination has long been recognized as one of the flagship assessments conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), attracting aspiring youths from diverse backgrounds nationwide. The collaboration between the MHA and SSC, facilitated by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signifies a concerted effort to enhance accessibility and widen the pool of prospective candidates.

    By offering the examination in multiple regional languages, the MHA aims to empower candidates to demonstrate their skills and competencies in their mother tongue or preferred regional language. This initiative is poised to bolster the confidence and performance of candidates, thereby improving their selection prospects and fostering a more equitable recruitment process.

    The decision holds far-reaching implications, transcending mere language preferences. It embodies the government's commitment to providing equal opportunities for employment to all sections of society, irrespective of linguistic backgrounds. By embracing linguistic diversity, the reach of the Constable (GD) examination is poised to expand, ensuring that every aspiring candidate across the country has an equal opportunity to compete and succeed.

    The inclusion of regional languages in the examination framework aligns with the government's vision of promoting linguistic and cultural diversity while upholding the principles of meritocracy and fairness. It acknowledges the rich tapestry of languages and cultures that define India's identity and reinforces the ethos of unity in diversity.

    Moreover, the decision reflects a paradigm shift in the recruitment landscape, emphasizing the importance of addressing the diverse needs and aspirations of candidates. By recognizing the significance of language as a medium of expression and comprehension, the government underscores its commitment to fostering an inclusive and participatory democracy.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 1:17 PM IST
