Bibek Debroy, chairman of PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council, dies at 69

Economist and Chairman of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy, died at the age of 69 on Friday. A Padma Shri awardee, Bibek Debroy earlier served as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune. Debroy was also the Chairman of the Finance Ministry's Expert Committee for Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework for Amrit Kaal.

Expressing grief over Debroy's death, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth."

Debroy was a member of the NITI Aayog until June 5, 2019. Widely recognised for his contribution to the Indian economy, he also authored and edited several books and articles, and contributed as an editor for multiple newspapers.

With expertise in macroeconomics, public finance, and infrastructure, Debroy published widely on subjects such as economic reforms, governance, and the Indian railways.

