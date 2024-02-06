Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Huge blow for Sharad Pawar: Ajit Pawar faction recognized as real NCP by EC; gets 'clock' symbol

    EC settles the dispute in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), rules in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar, after more than 10 hearings spread over more than 6 months.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 7:35 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday delivered a significant verdict in the longstanding dispute within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), recognizing the faction led by Ajit Pawar as the authentic representation of the party. In a move that dealt a substantial blow to the Sharad Pawar faction, the ECI has granted Ajit Pawar's group the NCP's iconic "clock" symbol, solidifying their legitimacy within the political arena.

    The decision was based on a set of established tests to assess the viability of such a petition, which included evaluating the aims and objectives outlined in the party constitution, scrutinizing the party constitution itself, and conducting assessments of both organizational and legislative majority, as outlined by the commission.

    Also read: Modi government to expose UPA's economic mismanagement; will bring 'white paper' in Parliament

    "The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have found to be working outside the party constitution and the organisational elections," the poll authority observed.

    After enduring more than 10 hearings spanning over six months, the EC's ruling marks the resolution of a contentious internal struggle that has gripped the NCP.

    Moreover, in a gesture of accommodation towards the faction under Sharad Pawar's leadership, the Election Commission (EC) has granted them a "one-time option" to nominate a name for their political entity and furnish three preferences by Wednesday afternoon, considering the imminent Rajya Sabha elections.

    Last July, Ajit Pawar garnered the support of the majority of NCP MLAs, aligning with the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra.

    Also read: India plans to lease underground caverns for oil storage; Abu Dhabi has secured rights in Padur

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 7:55 PM IST
