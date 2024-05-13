Kerala: Two fishermen dead after ship hits fishing boat off Ponnani

Two fishermen lost their lives when their fishing boat capsized after it collided with a ship off the coast of Ponnani in Malappuram district on Monday (May 13). Azhikkal natives Abdul Salam (43) and Gafoor (45) died in the mishap.

Malappuram: A cargo vessel collided with a fishing boat in the Arabian Sea in the early hours of Monday (May 13), about 38 miles off the Ponnani coast. Two fishermen, identified as Abdul Salam from Azheekal and Gafoor, lost their lives in the accident. Their bodies were found during a search operation conducted jointly by the Coast Police and local fishermen.

Following the collision with the ship, the fishing boat suffered severe damage, splitting in half and sinking into the deep sea. Fortunately, four individuals onboard narrowly escaped tragedy as quick action from those on the vessel enabled their rescue.

The fishing boat, named 'Islahi' and owned by Azheekal resident Marakkatt Nainar, was involved in the accident around 1:30 am on Monday. Fishermen have alleged that the reckless operation of the ship was responsible for the collision.



