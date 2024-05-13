PM Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar; makes rotis and serves langar (WATCH)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi on Monday volunteered for Seva at the Patna Sahib Gurudwara in Bihar ahead of his scheduled elections rallies in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst the flurry of election activities and the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, took a moment to volunteer for Seva at the Takht Harmandir, a Sikh shrine and the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna, Bihar on Monday. This gesture by PM Modi was lauded on social media, with several users stating that it exemplified the spirit of service and inclusivity that lies at the heart of India's diverse cultural fabric.

Monday marks a significant phase in India's democratic journey, with the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections unfolding across the nation. Ninety-six parliamentary seats, spanning nine states and one Union territory, including Jammu and Kashmir, are up for grabs in this phase. The states and Union Territory participating in today's polling encompass a wide geographical and cultural spectrum, ranging from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the south to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in the north, West Bengal and Odisha in the east, and Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand in central India.

"I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting. Come, let's all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!" wrote PM Modi on X ahead of the polling.

He added in another post, "Urging the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially first time voters, to vote in record numbers in the Assembly Elections. May these polls further enhance our democratic spirit."

PM Modi will hold election rallies in various parts of Bihar today, addressing key constituencies and candidates. His itinerary includes rallies in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Saran, where he will lend his support to BJP candidates contesting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Notably, PM Modi's presence in these rallies signifies the BJP's strategic focus on Bihar, a crucial battleground in the electoral landscape.

