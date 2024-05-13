Sandalwood actor Chetan Chandra claims assault by bikers gang in Bengaluru, shares video (WATCH)

Chetan Chandra, a Kannada film actor, was attacked by bikers near Bengaluru during a Mother's Day temple visit. The bikers attempted extortion and assaulted Chandra when he refused, resulting in facial injuries. He shared the ordeal on Instagram, sought medical care, and reported the incident to the police, who are investigating. Chandra also manages a hotel business and has appeared on television.

Chetan Chandra, a notable actor in the Kannada film industry, was attacked by a group of bikers near Kaggalipur, Bengaluru, while on a Mother's Day temple visit. The incident has sparked widespread concern among his fans and the local community.

The actor, known for his roles in movies like *PUC*, *Rajdhani*, and *Kumbha Rashi*, shared distressing details of the altercation via a video on his Instagram account. According to Chandra, the attack occurred as he was driving with his mother to a temple to celebrate Mother's Day. He reported that a group of bikers attempted to extort money from him and became violent when he refused. The confrontation escalated quickly as the bikers chased his car, eventually managing to stop him and physically assault him, leading to facial injuries.



Chandra described the harrowing moment in his video: "The bikers crossed our path and demanded money. When I refused, they chased us, blocked our car, and one of them struck me in the face, causing bleeding." The actor appeared shaken but resolute in his message to his followers.

After the incident, Chandra sought medical attention and reported the assault to the local authorities. A police investigation is currently underway, though further details have yet to be released. Apart from his acting career, Chetan Chandra also manages a hotel business in Bengaluru and overseas and has participated in various television shows.

