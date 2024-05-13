BAFTA TV Awards 2024: 'The Crown' returns empty handed; Here's complete list of winners

Top Boy & Happy Valley shine at BAFTA TV Awards 2024; surprises as The Crown goes empty-handed. French series Class Act steals international spotlight

Top Boy and Happy Valley emerged as frontrunners at the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards, showcasing the depth of talent in British television. Despite eight nominations, The Crown faced unexpected disappointment, failing to secure any wins. In a surprising turn, the international category saw an underrated French series, Class Act, triumph over expected favorites like Succession and Beef.

Among the standout performances, Jasmine Jobson clinched the Supporting Actress award for her role in Top Boy, while Timothy Spall took home the Leading Actor award for his work in The Sixth Commandment.

Here's the full list:

Leading Actress

Anjana Vassan, Black Mirroe

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of US

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley – WINNER

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests

Leading Actor

Brian Cox, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Kane Robinson, Top Boy

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment – WINNER

Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Harriet Walter, Succession

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – WINNER

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Nico Parker, The Last of Us

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley

Supporting Actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley

Éanna Hardwick, The Sixth Commandment

Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession – WINNER

Salim Daw, The Crown

Drama Series

The Gold

Happy Valley

Slow Horses

Top Boy – WINNER

International

The Bear

Beef

Class Act – WINNER

The Last Of US

Love & Death

Succession

Limited Drama

Best Interests

Demon 79, Black Mirror

The Long Shadow

The Sixth Commandment – WINNER

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Bridget Christie, The Change

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops – WINNER

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black

David Tennant, Good Omens

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice – WINNER

Scripted Comedy

Big Boys

Dreaming Whilst Black

Extraordinary

Such Brave Girls – WINNER

Entertainment Performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett – WINNER

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob and Romesh VS...

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

Late Night Lycett

Rob & Romesh Vs … – WINNER

Would I Lie To You?

Entertainment Programme

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Later with Jools Holland

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

Factual Entertainment

Celebrity Race Across The World – WINNER

The Dog House

Endurance: Race To The Pole

Portrait Artist of the Year

Factual Series

Dublin Narcos

Evacuation

Lockerbie – WINNER

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland

Single Documentary

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family – WINNER

Hatton

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-man of Paris

Reality

Banged Up

Married at First Sight

My Mum, Your Dad

Squid Game: The Challenge – WINNER

Specialist Factual

Chimp Empire

The Enfield poltergeist

Forced Out

White Nanny, Black Child – WINNER

Live Event

The Coronation Concert

Eurovision Song Contest – WINNER

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Short Film

Mobility – WINNER

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years

Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps

Where It Ends

Sport

Cheltenham Festival Day One – WINNER

MOTD Live: Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023

Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War – WINNER

Sky News: Inside Myanmar, The Hidden War

Sky News: Israel/Hamas War

Current Affairs

Inside Russia: Traitors and Heros – Storyville

Putin Vs The West

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight

The Shamima Begum Story – WINNER

Daytime

Loose Women and Men

Lorraine

Make It At Market

Scam Interceptors – WINNER

Soap

Casualty – WINNER

EastEnders

Emmerdale

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

Beckham: David teases Victoria about her “working class” upbringing

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor

Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown – WINNER

The Last of Us: Bill and Frank’s Story

The Piano: 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance

Succession: Logan Roy's Death

The complete list of winners reflects the diversity and excellence across various genres. Notably, dramas like Slow Horses and Happy Valley received acclaim, while Class Act made waves in the international category. The awards also recognized outstanding performances in comedy, entertainment, factual programming, and sports coverage.

Overall, the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards celebrated the best of British television, honoring both established favorites and emerging talents alike.

Latest Videos