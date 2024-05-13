Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BAFTA TV Awards 2024: 'The Crown' returns empty handed; Here's complete list of winners

    Top Boy & Happy Valley shine at BAFTA TV Awards 2024; surprises as The Crown goes empty-handed. French series Class Act steals international spotlight

    BAFTA TV Awards 2024: 'The Crown' returns empty handed; Here's complete list of winners ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 13, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

    Top Boy and Happy Valley emerged as frontrunners at the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards, showcasing the depth of talent in British television. Despite eight nominations, The Crown faced unexpected disappointment, failing to secure any wins. In a surprising turn, the international category saw an underrated French series, Class Act, triumph over expected favorites like Succession and Beef.

    Among the standout performances, Jasmine Jobson clinched the Supporting Actress award for her role in Top Boy, while Timothy Spall took home the Leading Actor award for his work in The Sixth Commandment.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta)

    Here's the full list:

    Leading Actress
    Anjana Vassan, Black Mirroe
    Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment
    Bella Ramsey, The Last Of US
    Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly
    Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley  – WINNER
    Sharon Horgan, Best Interests

    Leading Actor
    Brian Cox, Succession
    Dominic West, The Crown
    Kane Robinson, Top Boy
    Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project
    Steve Coogan, The Reckoning
    Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment – WINNER

    Supporting Actress
    Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
    Harriet Walter, Succession
    Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy  – WINNER
    Lesley Manville, The Crown
    Nico Parker, The Last of Us
    Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley

    Supporting Actor
    Amit Shah, Happy Valley
    Éanna Hardwick, The Sixth Commandment
    Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World
    Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
    Matthew MacFadyen, Succession – WINNER
    Salim Daw, The Crown

    Drama Series
    The Gold
    Happy Valley
    Slow Horses
    Top Boy – WINNER

    International
    The Bear
    Beef
    Class Act – WINNER
    The Last Of US
    Love & Death
    Succession

    Limited Drama
    Best Interests 
    Demon 79, Black Mirror 
    The Long Shadow 
    The Sixth Commandment – WINNER

    Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
    Bridget Christie, The Change 
    Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops – WINNER
    Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary 
    Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers 
    Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary 
    Taj Atwal, Hullraisers 

    Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
    Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
    David Tennant, Good Omens
    Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops
    Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
    Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
    Mawaan Rizwan, Juice – WINNER

    Scripted Comedy
    Big Boys 
    Dreaming Whilst Black 
    Extraordinary 
    Such Brave Girls – WINNER

    Entertainment Performance
    Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 
    Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats 
    Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show 
    Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 
    Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett  – WINNER
    Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob and Romesh VS...

    Comedy Entertainment Programme
    The Graham Norton Show
    Late Night Lycett
    Rob & Romesh Vs …  – WINNER
    Would I Lie To You?

    Entertainment Programme
    Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas 
    Later with Jools Holland
    Michael McIntyre’s Big Show 
    Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

    Factual Entertainment
    Celebrity Race Across The World – WINNER
    The Dog House
    Endurance: Race To The Pole
    Portrait Artist of the Year

    Factual Series
    Dublin Narcos
    Evacuation
    Lockerbie – WINNER
    Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland

    Single Documentary
    David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived
    Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family – WINNER
    Hatton
    Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-man of Paris

    Reality
    Banged Up
    Married at First Sight
    My Mum, Your Dad
    Squid Game: The Challenge  – WINNER

    Specialist Factual
    Chimp Empire 
    The Enfield poltergeist
    Forced Out
    White Nanny, Black Child – WINNER

    Live Event
    The Coronation Concert
    Eurovision Song Contest – WINNER
    Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

    Short Film
    Mobility – WINNER
    The Skewer: Three Twisted Years
    Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps
    Where It Ends

    Sport
    Cheltenham Festival Day One – WINNER
    MOTD Live: Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023
    Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final

    News Coverage
    Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War – WINNER
    Sky News: Inside Myanmar, The Hidden War
    Sky News: Israel/Hamas War

    Current Affairs
    Inside Russia: Traitors and Heros – Storyville
    Putin Vs The West
    Russell Brand: In Plain Sight
    The Shamima Begum Story – WINNER

    Daytime
    Loose Women and Men
    Lorraine
    Make It At Market
    Scam Interceptors – WINNER

    Soap
    Casualty  – WINNER
    EastEnders
    Emmerdale

    P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
    Beckham: David teases Victoria about her “working class” upbringing
    Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor
    Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown  – WINNER
    The Last of Us: Bill and Frank’s Story
    The Piano: 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance
    Succession: Logan Roy's Death

    The complete list of winners reflects the diversity and excellence across various genres. Notably, dramas like Slow Horses and Happy Valley received acclaim, while Class Act made waves in the international category. The awards also recognized outstanding performances in comedy, entertainment, factual programming, and sports coverage.

    Overall, the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards celebrated the best of British television, honoring both established favorites and emerging talents alike.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Actress Sreerekha faces elimination in Mohanlal's show; Here's how anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Actress Sreerekha faces elimination in Mohanlal's show; Here's how

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawan Kalyan casts his vote; videos from inside booth goes viral - WATCH ATG

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawan Kalyan casts his vote; videos from inside booth goes viral - WATCH

    Telegu star Pavitra Jayaram dies in car accident in Hyderabad; family members sustain injuries ATG

    Telugu star Pavitra Jayaram dies in car accident in Hyderabad; family members sustain injuries

    But I made peace with that...', Manisha Koirala speaks up on motherhood and battling ovarian cancer ATG

    'But I made peace with that...', Manisha Koirala speaks up on motherhood and battling ovarian cancer

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi cast early morning votes - WATCH ATG

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi cast early morning votes - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Mount Ibu's massive eruption in Indonesia sends ash plume soaring 5 km high; WATCH dramatic video snt

    Mount Ibu's massive eruption in Indonesia sends ash plume soaring 5 km high; WATCH dramatic video

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing vkp

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing

    Rajasthan Several schools in Jaipur receive bomb threat, students evacuated AJR

    Rajasthan: Several schools in Jaipur receive bomb threat, students evacuated

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Actress Sreerekha faces elimination in Mohanlal's show; Here's how anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Actress Sreerekha faces elimination in Mohanlal's show; Here's how

    Brazil 'worst-ever' weather catastrophe Over 140 killed, 2 million affected by devastating floods (WATCH) snt

    Brazil's 'worst-ever' weather catastrophe: Over 140 killed, 2 million affected by devastating floods (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon