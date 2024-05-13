Kerala: Passenger assaults TTE on Maveli Express when asked for ticket

A passenger punched a TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) inside the Maveli Express train after being asked for his ticket near Shoranur. Vikram Kumar Meena from Rajasthan was attacked by a passenger who was travelling without a ticket.

Palakkad: Vikram Kumar Meena, a TTE from Rajasthan, was attacked after confronting a passenger who boarded without a ticket on Sunday (May 12). Following an argument, the Thiruvananthapuram resident punched him in the nose. The accused was apprehended by the police.

Last night, aboard the Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express between Tirur and Shoranur, TTE Vikram Kumar Meena was involved in an altercation with a passenger traveling without a ticket in the reservation compartment. According to Meena, the dispute escalated, resulting in the passenger striking him hard on the nose.

Kerala: Another attack on TTE in Thiruvananthapuram; Beggar on Jan Shatabdi scratches TTE's face

Blood was seen gushing from Vikram Kumar Meena's nose and staining both a towel and the train floor in images captured immediately after the incident. Currently, Meena is receiving treatment at Shoranur Railway Hospital.

Last month, TTE Jaison was attacked by a passenger inside the D11 coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi Express. The TTE sustained a minor injury on his face in the attack.

Earlier in April, a ticket examiner identified as K Vinod, a resident of Manjummel in Ernakulam was pushed to death from a running train by a passenger in Thrissur. The passenger, a migrant worker reportedly hailing from Odisha, was allegedly provoked after the TTE questioned his travelling without reservation in a reserved coach in Ernakulam-Patna Express.



Latest Videos