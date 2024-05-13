Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Passenger assaults TTE on Maveli Express when asked for ticket

    A passenger punched a TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) inside the Maveli Express train after being asked for his ticket near Shoranur. Vikram Kumar Meena from Rajasthan was attacked by a passenger who was travelling without a ticket.
     

    Kerala: Passenger assaults TTE on Maveli Express when asked for ticket anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 13, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    Palakkad: Vikram Kumar Meena, a TTE from Rajasthan, was attacked after confronting a passenger who boarded without a ticket on Sunday (May 12). Following an argument, the Thiruvananthapuram resident punched him in the nose. The accused was apprehended by the police.

    Last night, aboard the Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express between Tirur and Shoranur, TTE Vikram Kumar Meena was involved in an altercation with a passenger traveling without a ticket in the reservation compartment. According to Meena, the dispute escalated, resulting in the passenger striking him hard on the nose.

    Kerala: Another attack on TTE in Thiruvananthapuram; Beggar on Jan Shatabdi scratches TTE's face

    Blood was seen gushing from Vikram Kumar Meena's nose and staining both a towel and the train floor in images captured immediately after the incident. Currently, Meena is receiving treatment at Shoranur Railway Hospital.

    Last month, TTE Jaison was attacked by a passenger inside the D11 coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi Express. The TTE sustained a minor injury on his face in the attack.

    Earlier in April, a ticket examiner identified as K Vinod, a resident of Manjummel in Ernakulam was pushed to death from a running train by a passenger in Thrissur. The passenger, a migrant worker reportedly hailing from Odisha, was allegedly provoked after the TTE questioned his travelling without reservation in a reserved coach in Ernakulam-Patna Express.
     

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Two fishermen dead after ship hits fishing boat off Ponnani anr

    Kerala: Two fishermen dead after ship hits fishing boat off Ponnani

    Kerala: Youth murdered by four-member gang in Karamana; Two key accused nabbed anr

    Kerala: Youth murdered by four-member gang in Karamana; Two key accused nabbed

    Kerala's longest skywalk in Thrissur set to open after revamp in June anr

    Kerala's longest skywalk in Thrissur set to open after revamp in June

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-651 May 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-651 May 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    'Raj Bhavan has been kept in the dark...' Kerala Governor slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan's uninformed foreign tour anr

    'Raj Bhavan has been kept in the dark...' Kerala Governor slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan's uninformed foreign tour

    Recent Stories

    Sandalwood actor Chetan Chandra claims assault by bikers gang in Bengaluru, shares video (WATCH) vkp

    Sandalwood actor Chetan Chandra claims assault by bikers gang in Bengaluru, shares video (WATCH)

    'Turbo' trailer: Mammootty promises an action-packed thriller, film to release on THIS date [Watch] RKK

    'Turbo' trailer: Mammootty promises an action-packed thriller, film to release on THIS date [Watch]

    PM Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar; makes rotis and serves langar (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar; makes rotis and serves langar (WATCH)

    BAFTA TV Awards 2024: 'The Crown' returns empty handed; Here's complete list of winners ATG

    BAFTA TV Awards 2024: 'The Crown' returns empty handed; Here's complete list of winners

    Mount Ibu's massive eruption in Indonesia sends ash plume soaring 5 km high; WATCH dramatic video snt

    Mount Ibu's massive eruption in Indonesia sends ash plume soaring 5 km high; WATCH dramatic video

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon