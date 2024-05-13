Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing

    A video has surfaced showing a woman linked to an alleged kidnapping case involving Hassan MLA HD Revanna. In the video, she claims her recent absence was voluntary, spent at a relative's house, and not a kidnapping. She denies any misconduct by Revanna and associates and dismisses connections to a rumoured sex scandal, asking for privacy and peace.

    First Published May 13, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    In an unexpected twist in the case linked to Hassan MLA HD Revanna concerning the alleged kidnapping, a video has gone viral showing the alleged victim. In the footage, she claims her absence was of her own accord, not because she was kidnapped. The woman, who has not been named, stated in the video that her visit to a relative’s home in her hometown was planned and that she returned after spending four days there.

    The two-and-a-half-minute video, which has gained traction on social media, shows the woman clarifying that she went to a relative's house after hearing some local gossip. She expressed her shock upon seeing television reports suggesting a kidnapping.

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ row: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested for allegedly leaking videos

    The woman strongly refuted claims of any wrongdoing by Bhavani, HD Revanna, Prajwal, and Babanna, stating that they had treated her well during her stay. She emphasized that neither she nor her family has any involvement with a rumoured sex video scandal and that they were not harassed or coerced in any manner.

    Addressing her son through the video, she reassured him that she was safe and urged him not to be swayed by rumours or fear of police involvement. She expressed concern about the impact of frequent police visits on her family and neighbours, emphasizing the need for privacy and peace, especially for the scared children.

    Female household worker accuses Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna of repeatedly raping her and threatening for life

    The woman appealed for understanding and patience, stating she would return home in two days and handle any issues directly if necessary. She urged those responsible for her alleged abduction to confront the situation at her home rather than involving law enforcement in a way that could disrupt her family's life.

    This statement has introduced a significant twist in the ongoing narrative surrounding the alleged kidnapping case linked to prominent political figure HD Revanna and his associates, suggesting that the situation may be far different from what was initially reported. 

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
    'Spirit' wedding in Karnataka: Family seeks soulmate for child who died 30 years ago in unique matrimonial ad

    What a penalty! BMRCL imposes Rs 50 fine on passenger for overstaying in metro station; Here's why

    Bengaluru tragedy: Car accident claims life of 5-year-old as teen driver pushes accelerator instead of brakes

    Karnataka HORROR: After kidnapping, 3 car dealers tortured with electric shock on private parts; 7 arrested

    Bengaluru: HC lawyer and wife of KAS officer found hanging at home in Sanjay Nagar; Foul play suspected

    Rajasthan: Several schools in Jaipur receive bomb threat, students evacuated

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Actress Sreerekha faces elimination in Mohanlal's show; Here's how

    Brazil's 'worst-ever' weather catastrophe: Over 140 killed, 2 million affected by devastating floods (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawan Kalyan casts his vote; videos from inside booth goes viral - WATCH

    'Spirit' wedding in Karnataka: Family seeks soulmate for child who died 30 years ago in unique matrimonial ad

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

