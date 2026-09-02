Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced BPSC exams are on hold for a new single-test pattern, citing high candidate numbers and preparation needs. This comes amid student protests over alleged irregularities and demands for reforms.

BPSC Exams Postponed for Unified Test Pattern

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced that the upcoming Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams have been put on hold to establish a unified single-test pattern following direct intervention from the state leadership. The state Education Minister said the number of candidates is very high and BPSC requires time for the preparations.

Speaking to ANI, Mithilesh Tiwari explained the rationale behind the administrative shift and timeline adjustments. He said, "The BPSC is making full preparations. The Chief Minister intervened following students' demands, and it was decided to conduct a single exam instead of two. Since the number of candidates is very high and the BPSC requires time for preparations, the exam has been postponed. They will announce the dates once preparations are complete."

He further addressed the critics and political opponents regarding the delay adding that the BPSC must be given adequate time. "I have little to say to those politicising this matter, but all of this is being done for the better. No one should rush this process; if we want an exam that is transparent and free of irregularities, the BPSC must be given adequate time..."

Protests Erupt Over Alleged Exam Irregularities

On the other hand, earlier on Saturday, Members of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) and the Bhim Army staged a protest at Gandhi Maidan in Patna over alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination. Barricades have been installed, and robust security measures are in place at the protest site, with police personnel deployed to maintain law and order. The protesters announced a march to the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "The demand is based on the fact that rampant corruption took place during the BPSC examination. We demand that the state government immediately dismiss the BPSC Chairman, constitute an inquiry committee to investigate the matter, and immediately halt the training of the candidates currently undergoing it. This march will proceed to the Raj Bhavan."

Another protestor alleged discriminatory treatment of students. "Our demand concerns the discriminatory treatment--akin to untouchability--meted out to students and young people regarding the BPSC; a bias favouring the wealthy over the poor has been evident, and the results themselves appear to have been rigged. The BJP government intends to keep the poor impoverished, preventing them from advancing. That is why we are marching to the Raj Bhavan today; we will not leave until the exam process is revoked. Furthermore, we demand the resignation of the Education Minister," he said.

Earlier, the police deployed water cannons to disperse students marching towards Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's residence to protest alleged irregularities in the BPSC examination. The remarks came a day after police deployed water cannons to disperse students marching towards Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's residence to protest alleged irregularities in the BPSC examination.

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari maintained that the government has actively addressed the students' grievances and criticised opposition leaders for their comments on the issue.

Government Announces Reforms and Expert Committee

Amid protests over alleged irregularities in the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations and demand for reform in TRE-4, Samrat Choudhary announced, "The government has been serious about the students' demands from the very beginning. Now, a decision has been taken regarding the students' demands that this year's TRE-4 examination will be conducted in a single phase. Along with this, 9 other important decisions have also been made."

"The state government has constituted a 'Special Expert Committee on Examination Reforms' to provide recommendations for improvements in various examinations. This committee, chaired by a judge of the Hon'ble Patna High Court, will also hear students' complaints related to various examinations," he added.

According to the Bihar Education Department, the government has decided to initiate necessary action soon for starting the recruitment for the post of Librarian, as per the vacancy. (ANI)