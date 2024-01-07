Indian tourists cancel Maldives vacation plans over ministers' derogatory remarks; check details

Despite facing considerable criticism for his racist comments against Indians, Rameez chose not to retract or apologize for his statements. Instead, he portrayed himself as a victim and emphasized his identity as a Muslim, deflecting attention from the matter at hand.

In a recent turn of events, a massive number of Indians took to social media to express their dissatisfaction and cancelled their holiday plans to the Maldives. The uproar followed derogatory comments made by Maldivian ministers, particularly Zahid Rameez, a Council member of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), directed at Indians.

Rameez's remarks, stemming from a post by X user Sinha showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep, stirred outrage among netizens. The post highlighted PM Modi's encouragement for exploring Lakshadweep and supporting the "vocal for local" initiative, triggering positive responses from users.

However, Rameez's response on January 5 took a disparaging turn. He commented, belittling the notion of Lakshadweep competing with Maldives, casting doubts on their ability to offer equivalent services and cleanliness, and hinting at potential issues with room odors, sparking controversy and widespread backlash.

Despite facing considerable criticism for his racist comments against Indians, Rameez chose not to retract or apologize for his statements. Instead, he portrayed himself as a victim and emphasized his identity as a Muslim, deflecting attention from the matter at hand.

This incident has led many disgruntled Indians to voice their discontent on social media, announcing the cancellation of their travel plans to the Maldives. Rameez's insensitive remarks and the lack of accountability on his part have triggered a significant backlash, with individuals expressing their unwillingness to support tourism in the Maldives. The situation highlights the growing impact of social media activism and the power of collective voices in shaping public perceptions and decisions.