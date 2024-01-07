'Express yourself responsibly...' Maldives government raps ministers after India protests derogatory remarks

The Maldivian government emphasized the importance of democratic and responsible freedom of expression, pledging to take action against those making derogatory comments. India officially raised concerns through its High Commissioner in Male

Hours after a Maldivian minister in the Mohamed Muizzu government made a derogatory remark against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's visit to Lakshadweep, the island nation has said that the views expressed were personal and do not reflect the views of the administration. In a statement, the Maldivian government said that it believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner and in ways that "do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners".

Indian tourists cancel Maldives vacation plans over ministers' derogatory remarks

"Moreover, the relevant authorities of the government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," the Maldivian government added.

The statement came moments after India officially raised the issue. Sources in the government establishment said that the Indian High Commissioner in Male raised the concerns with the Maldives government.

Maldives’ Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Art, and the spokesperson of the Male City Council Mariyam Shiuna had made derogatory comments against Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). However, she deleted her post after facing backlash on social media.

Another minister of the island nation accused New Delhi of targeting the archipelago and said India faces significant challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism.

The relations between the two neighbouring countries have been souring ever since the newly elected president Muizzu came to power in November last year. Considered to be 'pro-China', the Muizzu government has asked the Indian military to leave his nation, who were there to assist the Maldivian defence forces in maintaining the defence equipment and helicopters. The government has also not renewed the hydrography pact with India.

The political class in the Maldives is against Mariyam Shiuna. Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed condemned her comment and urged Muizzu to state that the comments by the ministers "do not reflect government policy".

In a post on X, Nasheed said: “What appalling language by Maldives government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. The Mohamed Muizzu government must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy.”

President of the Maldives Reform Movement Faris asked the government to take action against the minister.

"The government must reprimand public officials who are disrespectful towards heads of state and high officials of friendly countries. If such punitive action is not taken, there is room to interpret that the disrespectful comments are condoned by the Maldives government," Faris said on X.

"Maldives National Party condemns racist and derogatory comments made by a government official against a foreign head of State. This is unacceptable. We urge the government to take necessary action against those involved,” MNP said on X.

Prior to him, every President used to visit India as their first foreign visit. Breaking from past tradition, Muizzu chose Turkey and is now headed to China.