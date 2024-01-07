Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Express yourself responsibly...' Maldives government raps ministers after India protests derogatory remarks

    The Maldivian government emphasized the importance of democratic and responsible freedom of expression, pledging to take action against those making derogatory comments. India officially raised concerns through its High Commissioner in Male

    Express yourself responsibly Maldives government raps ministers after India protests derogatory remarks on PM Modi
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Hours after a Maldivian minister in the Mohamed Muizzu government made a derogatory remark against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's visit to Lakshadweep, the island nation has said that the views expressed were personal and do not reflect the views of the administration. In a statement, the Maldivian government said that it believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner and in ways that "do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners".

    Indian tourists cancel Maldives vacation plans over ministers' derogatory remarks

    "Moreover, the relevant authorities of the government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," the Maldivian government added.

    The statement came moments after India officially raised the issue. Sources in the government establishment said that the Indian High Commissioner in Male raised the concerns with the Maldives government. 

    Maldives’ Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Art, and the spokesperson of the Male City Council Mariyam Shiuna had made derogatory comments against Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). However, she deleted her post after facing backlash on social media. 

    Another minister of the island nation accused New Delhi of targeting the archipelago and said India faces significant challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism. 

    The relations between the two neighbouring countries have been souring ever since the newly elected president Muizzu came to power in November last year. Considered to be 'pro-China', the Muizzu government has asked the Indian military to leave his nation, who were there to assist the Maldivian defence forces in maintaining the defence equipment and helicopters. The government has also not renewed the hydrography pact with India.

    The political class in the Maldives is against Mariyam Shiuna. Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed condemned her comment and urged Muizzu to state that the comments by the ministers "do not reflect government policy".

    In a post on X, Nasheed said: “What appalling language by Maldives government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. The Mohamed Muizzu government must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy.”

    President of the Maldives Reform Movement Faris asked the government to take action against the minister.

    "The government must reprimand public officials who are disrespectful towards heads of state and high officials of friendly countries. If such punitive action is not taken, there is room to interpret that the disrespectful comments are condoned by the Maldives government," Faris said on X. 

    "Maldives National Party condemns racist and derogatory comments made by a government official against a foreign head of State. This is unacceptable. We urge the government to take necessary action against those involved,” MNP said on X.

    Prior to him, every President used to visit India as their first foreign visit. Breaking from past tradition, Muizzu chose Turkey and is now headed to China.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2024, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Getting fighter cocks 'on a high' this Sankranti: Breeders in Andhra give roosters Viagra & other steroids AJR

    Getting fighter cocks 'on a high' this Sankranti: Breeders in Andhra give roosters Viagra & other steroids

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)? vkp

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)?

    Karnataka minister calls for special poojas in state on Ayodhya Ram temple consecration day AJR

    Karnataka minister calls for special poojas in state on Ayodhya Ram temple consecration day

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans vkp

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans

    I have been in politics for 6 decades, will defeat Congress for sure: Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda vkp

    I have been in politics for 6 decades, will defeat Congress for sure: Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda

    Recent Stories

    LIC in trouble? Vignesh Shivan's film receives notice from India's Life Insurance Corporation; read details RBA

    LIC in trouble? Vignesh Shivan's film receives notice from India's Life Insurance Corporation; read details

    Getting fighter cocks 'on a high' this Sankranti: Breeders in Andhra give roosters Viagra & other steroids AJR

    Getting fighter cocks 'on a high' this Sankranti: Breeders in Andhra give roosters Viagra & other steroids

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)? vkp

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)?

    Bengaluru: Cat spotted on rails at JP Nagar metro station, netizens express concern vkp

    Bengaluru: Cat spotted on rails at JP Nagar metro station, netizens express concern

    Pro Kabaddi League: Amitabh, Aishwarya, Aaradhya cheer for Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team; video goes viral RBA

    Pro Kabaddi League: Amitabh, Aishwarya, Aaradhya cheer for Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team; video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon