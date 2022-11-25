Border violence row: Officials record low attendance in Meghalaya offices; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As many as six people, including five tribal villagers from Meghalaya, a forest guard from Assam, were killed. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.

    Asasm Police officials on Friday (November 25) said that attendance in government offices in Meghalaya was 'thin' in response to a call by various organisations for a non-cooperation movement in protesting against the November 22 violence along the border with Assam, which left six people dead.

    On Friday, Assam police officials issued a fresh advisory asking its citizens not to travel to Meghalaya as the situation is still "not very good" in the neighbouring state where police vehicles were torched and several people were injured during protests on the previous night.

    The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU), in a relief to the people of Meghalaya, decided to resume transportation of fuel to that state, which it suspended on Thursday, following assurance of security of tankers and crew from the neighbouring state.

    Violence broke out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in the early hours of Tuesday after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

    As many as six people, including five tribal villagers from Meghalaya, a forest guard from Assam, were killed. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.

    Shah assured him that a CBI probe will be initiated into the border violence. Several social organisations and student associations of Meghalaya, including the influential Khasi Students Union (KSU) and the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People, declared a "non-cooperation movement" following the incident.

    "We urged our brothers and sisters working in both central and state governments to support us by not attending offices on Friday as a mark of respect to the victims of extra-judicial firing at Mukroh by Assam Police," KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah said.

    Speaking to news agency PTI, senior officials of the districts said that in Shillong, attendance was thin in both central and state government offices, officials said. The situation is the same in the seven districts of Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills region.

    "Yesterday in Shillong, the public burnt police vehicles. The situation is not very good. That's why we are advising people not to travel (to Meghalaya)," Deputy Commissioner (East) of Guwahati Police Sudhakar Singh said.

    Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972 and had since then challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, which demarcated the border between the two states.

