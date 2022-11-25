Worship Allah, not football heroes: Muslim outfit tells faithful as Qatar World Cup frenzy sweeps Kerala

While the whole world echoes the roar from Qatar World Cup stadiums, the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Khutba committee has come out strongly against the faithful for their hero worship and for squandering money by erecting expensive cut-outs of their favourite players.

The committee's direction of the worship of football heroes is un-Islamic and has already created an uproar in social media platforms. But, Nasar Faizi Koodathai, general secretary of the committee, maintained that they would sound a warning in mosques after the prayers on Friday. “Football should be seen with sportsman spirit. But now, the World Cup frenzy has affected the prayers of the faithful,” he said.

The committee is an organisation of Sunni clerics who deliver sermons during Friday prayers at mosques. It has been spreading the message that the worship of football heroes is un-Islamic and against the doctrine of monotheism.

“The craze has reached such a stage of hero worship that people just adore the flags of other nations more than they love ours. At a time when people are struggling to make a living, our youngsters are squandering money to make cut-outs of football players. Studies of children are disrupted; people are glued to the television screens when they should be coming to the mosque for prayers,” he said.

He also warned the faithful to keep away from worshipping countries like Portugal, the European country which was one of the first invaders of India and has a history of invasion. He went on to add that there should be a restraint on the worship of personalities in the industries of cinema. Sports and politics.

His directive to the clerics quotes Quran on encouraging sports and games, pointing out that they should be strictly for the physical and mental health of people. The faithful have been asked not to spend nights watching the game, or miss prayers and or applaud countries with anti-Islamic propaganda.

A believer should not have excessive influence or enthusiasm in any matter. That should be the attitude of a believer in playing and watching the game because the time and money he spends are given by his Lord. For every moment and every penny, he will have to account to his master. Therefore, “Football should not become an addiction. The impact certain games and players have on us is immense. Care should be taken not to let that influence become an addiction. Intoxication is not just alcohol and drugs; If many of the things we regard as amusements weaken our sense of responsibility, they must all be regarded as taboo,” says the Samastha directive.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader and Education Minister V Sivankutty said that people have the right to worship their stars and that football worship is a personal choice. Samastha has every right to make such a directive, but it is left to individuals to decide whether they should follow it or not. Muslim League leader and MLA M.K Muneer said that the football frenzy covers people of all ages and that many people support more than one nation. But they should take care not to let this excitement go overboard, he said.

The football fever that is raging in Kerala has brought the state under the global spotlight, and this World Cup has taken Malayalis’ love for the beautiful game to a new level.

