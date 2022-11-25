Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Excise policy scam: CBI files 10,000-page chargesheet against 7 accused; rules out Sisodia

    Among the accused in the case is Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the then Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar.

    In a recent development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (November 25) filed as many as 10,000-page chargesheet against seven accused in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case. 

    It is reportedly said that the chargesheet has been filed against AAP leader Vijay Nair, Abhishek Singh, Arun Pillay, Muttha Gautam, Samir Mahendru, the then deputy commissioner of excise Samir Mahendru and then assistant commissioner of excise Narender Singh.

    On Thursday, the CBI moved Delhi High Court challenging the trial court's order granting bail to AAP communication strategist Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi's Excise Policy case.

    Earlier in October this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided nearly three dozen locations in the national capital and Punjab following the arrest of Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director of Delhi's Jor Bagh-based liquor distributor Indospirit Group, in the case.

    Other accused are a former employee of Pernod Ricard Manoj Rai, director of Brindco Sales Amandeep Dhal, director of Buddy Retail Amit Arora and Dinesh Arora, authorised signatories of Mahadev Liquors Sunny Marwah, Arun Ramchandra Pillai and Arjun Pandey.

    It is allegedly said that the ED and the CBI had reported irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. 

    It was alleged that the Excise Department had decided to refund the Earnest Money Deposit of about Rs 30 crore to a successful tenderer against the set rules. 

    Even though there was no enabling provision, a waiver on tendered licence fees was allowed from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022, due to COVID-19.

