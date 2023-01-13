Bombay HC to hear Anushka Sharma's plea challenging action initiated by Sales Tax dept against her

In her petitions, Anushka performed in films and at award ceremonies as a performer as part of a tri-party agreement with her agent, Yashraj Films Pvt Ltd and producers/event organisers.

The Bombay High Court has agreed to hear Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's petition challenging the proceedings against her initiated by the Sales Tax Department. The Court has issued notice to the respondents on Anushka's plea and has kept the matter for hearing on February 6.

In December 2022, the Bombay court slammed Anushka Sharma for filing two petitions against the notice through her tax consultant instead filing it herself. She has filed four petitions for the assessment years 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The Bollywood actor filed the petitions last week after the Bombay HC refused to entertain a petition filed by Sharma's taxation consultant Shrikant Velekar challenging the Sales Tax department orders.

In her petitions, Anushka performed in films and at award ceremonies as a performer as part of a tri-party agreement with her agent, Yashraj Films Pvt Ltd and producers/event organisers.

"The assessing officer levied sales tax not on film consideration but on product endorsements and anchoring at award functions holding that Sharma had transferred her performer's rights," the pleas said.

In her petitions, Anushka Sharma said that there was no provision to file an appeal before the appellate authority unless 10 per cent of the disputed tax is paid.

"The assessing officer had erroneously held that by endorsing products and remaining present at award functions, she had acquired copyrights and sold/transferred the same," the petitions said.

"Unless it is established that there is sale of goods (tangible or intangible), sales tax cannot be levied," the plea said.

Anushka said an actor who has performed a role in a movie cannot be called a creator or producer of the film and hence does not own copyrights of the film.