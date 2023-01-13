Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amit Shah holds high-level meeting over security issues in Jammu and Kashmir

    While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity on January 2 morning.

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (January 13) reached Jammu and chaired a high-level meeting with officials over security-related issues in the Union Territory. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the meeting. The Union minister is all set to meet the families of those killed in the twin terror attacks in Rajouri.

    The high-level meeting that was held at Raj Bhawan included officers of civil administration and security establishment. Senior officers of different forces and intelligence agencies were also present in it.

    After the meeting, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to visit Dhangri village in Rajouri district to meet the families of twin terror attack victims. He will also review the ground situation with the security forces. 

    The terror attacks had left as many as seven people of the minority community, including two children, dead and fourteen others injured in the Dhangri hamlet. While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity on January 2 morning.

    It is reportedly said that a multi-tiered security system has been put in place, with police and CAPF security personnel as well as Indian Army soldiers guarding the higher elevations.

    The officials also said that CCTV cameras are placed at many locations in the Dhangri village to ensure close surveillance of the area, they said. Senior police and CAPF officers also visited the area on Thursday evening and reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the Home minister's visit.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
