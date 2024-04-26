Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman casts vote in Bengaluru, interacts with voters (SEE PHOTOS)

Sitharaman voted at a polling station in Jayanagar in the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking to the reports, Sitharaman said, “It is important for everyone to exercise their democratic franchise, and I request that young voters come out and cast their vote."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cast her vote in Bengaluru as the IT capital votes in the Lok Sabha election on Friday and said, “People want progress, stability. Last ten years of development is definitely in people’s mind. I am happy for the first time voters.”

Sitharaman voted at a polling station in Jayanagar in the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency.

She said, "I want more and more people to come out and vote…I think it is clear that people want a stable government, they want good policies, progress and development and that is why they are coming out. They want to see PM Modi continue his term…”

"Everyone should come out of their homes to cast their vote. Yes, it can be a hot day in Bengaluru but it is worth coming out. Choose your time, please come, do vote. India needs every vote," she added.

Additionally, she stated that she anticipates record-breaking voting participation in Bengaluru South. "I have no doubt that my constituency's voters are decent people, and I anticipate a strong turnout. In terms of the arrangements, the electoral commission has performed admirably," she said.

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka is scheduled to vote on 14 seats today, and on May 7, for the remaining 14 seats. The date of the vote count is set on June 4. Some of the key constituencies voting today in Karnataka are - Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya and Mysore.

