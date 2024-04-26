Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman casts vote in Bengaluru, interacts with voters (SEE PHOTOS)

    Sitharaman voted at a polling station in Jayanagar in the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency.  Speaking to the reports, Sitharaman said, “It is important for everyone to exercise their democratic franchise, and I request that young voters come out and cast their vote."

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 2 Nirmala Sitharaman casts vote in Bengaluru says India needs every vote interacts with voters (SEE PHOTOS) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cast her vote in Bengaluru as the IT capital votes in the Lok Sabha election on Friday and said, “People want progress, stability. Last ten years of development is definitely in people’s mind. I am happy for the first time voters.”

    Sitharaman voted at a polling station in Jayanagar in the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'We will make history,' says confident Vasundhara Raje after casting her vote

    She said, "I want more and more people to come out and vote…I think it is clear that people want a stable government, they want good policies, progress and development and that is why they are coming out. They want to see PM Modi continue his term…”

    "Everyone should come out of their homes to cast their vote. Yes, it can be a hot day in Bengaluru but it is worth coming out. Choose your time, please come, do vote. India needs every vote," she added.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Don't sit at home, come out and vote...' Sudha Murty after voting in Bengaluru

    Additionally, she stated that she anticipates record-breaking voting participation in Bengaluru South. "I have no doubt that my constituency's voters are decent people, and I anticipate a strong turnout. In terms of the arrangements, the electoral commission has performed admirably," she said.

    In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka is scheduled to vote on 14 seats today, and on May 7, for the remaining 14 seats. The date of the vote count is set on June 4. Some of the key constituencies voting today in Karnataka are - Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya and Mysore. 

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Gautam Buddha Nagar voting today; Know what's open and shut

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 1 polling Karnataka votes 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Brides, grooms turn voters in Karnataka’s Kodagu-Chikkamagaluru, Maharashtra’s Amravati

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress releases list of 8 candidates for Haryana; check details RBA

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress releases list of 8 candidates for Haryana; check details

    Kerala: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after argument in Mavelikkara rkn

    Kerala: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after argument in Mavelikkara

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Technical glitches hit polling stations, EVM malfunctions in UP AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Technical glitches hit polling stations, EVM malfunctions in UP

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-377 April 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-377 April 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 1 polling Karnataka votes 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Brides, grooms turn voters in Karnataka’s Kodagu-Chikkamagaluru, Maharashtra’s Amravati

    football Jamie Redknapp praises Kevin de Bruyne as EPL's greatest midfielder after Man City's win over Brighton (WATCH) snt

    Jamie Redknapp praises Kevin de Bruyne as EPL's greatest midfielder after Man City's win over Brighton (WATCH)

    Arti Singh walks down the aisle to marry Deepak Chauhan; inside video goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    Arti Singh walks down the aisle to marry Deepak Chauhan; inside video goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress releases list of 8 candidates for Haryana; check details RBA

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress releases list of 8 candidates for Haryana; check details

    Kerala: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after argument in Mavelikkara rkn

    Kerala: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after argument in Mavelikkara

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon