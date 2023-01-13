Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India to cancel some domestic flights due to Indian Air Force's Republic Day preparations

    Air India on Friday (January 13) said it will cancel domestic flights on some routes in view of the Republic Day preparations by the Indian Air Force (IAF). 

    It is reportedly said that the airline will cancel all flights operating to and from Delhi from January 19 to 24 and on the day of the celebrations, from 10:30 am to 12:45 pm.

    The airlines also said that flights operating earlier or later than the prescribed time range will continue to operate as usual.

    This decision by the airlines come in accordance with the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Delhi Airport. "The airspace will be restricted for nearly three hours every day for one week in the run up to the 74th Republic Day. Thus, Air India has taken appropriate measures to cancel as well as reschedule flights while minimising disruptions," the airline said.

    For international flights, Air India will reschedule them with either a one-hour delay or an advancement.

    This effectively means that ultra-long haul, long-haul and short haul international operations from five stations, namely LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu) and BKK (Bangkok), will be impacted due to advancement or delay by one hour.

    "There are no cancellations of international operations during this period. Domestic or international passengers arriving at/departing from IGI Airport, New Delhi, are requested to check their flight status to avoid any further inconvenience," Air India said.

