A bomb blast occurred near the residence of Manipur Congress Legislature Party leader K. Meghachandra Singh in Yairipok on Thursday night. The explosive is believed to have been thrown by an unknown miscreant. Police are investigating the incident.

A bomb blast occurred near the gate of the residence of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K. Meghachandra Singh, at Bishnunaha, Yairipok, on Thursday night. According to a press statement, the blast occurred at around 8:15 PM. The blast is suspected to have been caused by an explosive thrown by an unknown miscreant. The identity and motive of the perpetrator are yet to be established, the press statement said.

Police Launch Investigation

The police reached the spot immediately and conducted a search operation. Further details are awaited, the statement added.