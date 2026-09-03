The Bihar Disaster Management Department issued an alert as the Ganga is likely to cross its Highest Flood Level in Patna. District administrations have been asked to be prepared, with water levels of other major rivers also rising rapidly.

The Bihar Disaster Management Department on Thursday issued an alert over the possibility of the Ganga River crossing its Highest Flood Level (HFL) in Patna in the next few hours, directing district administrations to remain fully prepared to deal with a possible flood situation.

According to a forecast by the Water Resources Department, the Ganga is likely to cross the HFL in Patna soon.

In view of the rising water level, the district administration and concerned departments have been asked to remain on alert and ensure all necessary preparations.

The water levels of other major rivers in south Bihar, including the Son, Punpun and Dardha, are also rising rapidly.

Alert Issued to Key Districts

Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department Santosh Kumar Mall has directed the district magistrates of Patna, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Vaishali, Saran, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Jehanabad to take necessary precautions and ensure prompt action in case of any emergency.

Public Safety Advisory

The administration has been asked to maintain special vigilance in low-lying areas and alert residents about the possibility of a further rise in water levels. Information will be disseminated through local public representatives, media, social media and public announcements.

Authorities have also appealed to people to avoid unnecessary movement towards the river and surrounding areas.

"People should especially refrain from bathing, swimming, taking selfies and boating in the river," the Disaster Management Department said in its advisory.

People have also been advised to maintain a safe distance from the river and waterlogged areas and follow instructions issued by the administration.

Preparedness and Response Plan

All concerned districts have been directed to take necessary measures in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for flood disaster management.

The department said that if required, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be deployed to evacuate people from affected or vulnerable areas to safer locations.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Department teams have been instructed to remain on alert and continuously monitor embankments and other vulnerable locations.

Officials have been directed to immediately report any abnormal situation to senior authorities.

The administration has appealed to people not to panic but to remain vigilant and follow official advisories concerning the rising water levels and possible flood situation.