BMTC announces free ride on all govt buses on Independence Day

The free service is available on all BMTC regular, AC, and special Volvo buses. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is said to have advised the move.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) announced free bus services for the public across Bengaluru on August 15 to celebrate India's 75th Independence day. The decision to provide free rides to city residents has also been announced to mark the BMTC's 25th anniversary.

The BMTC issued a statement on Thursday regarding their silver jubilee celebrations. "On August 15, BMTC will celebrate its 25th anniversary by providing free rides from anywhere in the city to anyone." "We encourage citizens to board our buses and enjoy the Fourth of July ride," it added.

The free service applies to all BMTC ordinary, AC, and special Volvo buses. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is said to have advised the move.

The BMTC also announced that 300 electric buses would be available to the public beginning on August 14 at Bengaluru's Vidhana Sodha. These 12-meter-long electric buses are expected to run between distant city routes. Fast-charging stations for e-buses have also reportedly been installed in a few locations throughout the city.

On August 16, the BMTC will present medals to drivers who have not been involved in any accidents during their service. The corporation's drivers will receive 168 gold medals and 2.968 silver medals. The BMTC also provides free cardiac checkups to its employees over the age of 45 at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru.

Also Read: BMTC bus catches fire in Bengaluru, passengers and crew unhurt; probe ordered

Also Read: Bengaluru: BMTC inducts at least 190 environment-friendly buses

Also Read: Karnataka: Here's how KSRTC is keeping its buses hygienic and safe for passengers