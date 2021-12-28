Bengaluru: BMTC inducts at least 190 environment-friendly buses

According to sources, Bommai also emphasised that state transportation undertakings should not rely on government subsidies and rather try to increase income.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has brought at least 190 electric buses into its fleet in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, paving the way for a pollution-free future. There are also BSVI-compliant buses in the fleet. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the buses. During the inauguration, he stated that his administration had appointed two committees to investigate the rebirth of state transportation businesses and electricity utilities.

According to sources, Bommai also emphasised that state transportation undertakings should not rely on government subsidies and rather try to increase income. He stated that there are two options for increasing BMTC income. Previously, several PSUs in the city used BMTC buses to transport staff. He stated that they would speak with PSUs such as HAL and IT corporations to persuade them to do so again.

According to BMTC authorities, the first phase of the Bengaluru Smart City programme included the introduction of 40 of the 90 electric non-AC buses. BMTC Managing Director V Anbukumar said the 40 buses would travel on three routes which include Kengeri-Banashankari, Kengeri-Electronic City, and Kengeri-Chikkabanawara.

BMTC was the first state transportation organisation in the country to begin electric bus trials in 2014. However, the introduction of electric and Bharat Stage-VI buses has been delayed. The government announced 565 BS-VI buses within the 2017-18 state budget; however, their implementation was delayed owing to a challenge before the National Green Tribunal.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has determined that Kolkata and its three satellite towns — Rajarhat, Bidhannagar, and New Town — would solely utilise CNG and e-vehicles by 2030 as a first step toward becoming eco-friendly cities. State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim stated at a recent conference that plans have been in place in the state since 2011 to build a smart city, a green city, and a sustainable city.