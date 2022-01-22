BMTC bus catches fire in Bengaluru, passengers and crew unhurt; probe ordered

The chief mechanical engineer and his team have been directed to conduct an enquiry and submit a detailed report on what caused the fire.

More than 25 people escaped unhurt after a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus caught fire near in Bengaluru on Friday. Around 11.30 am, the driver of the bus (Route 43B) from Kempegowda Bus Station to Hosakerehalli saw thick smoke coming out of the engine. He immediately stopped the bus and alerted passengers to disembark. Immediately, the fire brigade was rushed to spot and doused the fire.

“At around 11.30 am, BMTC bus number KA-57 F-1592 attached to Depot 16 Deepanjali Nagar met with a fire incident while carrying 25 passengers in Route No. 43B from Kempegowda Bus Station to Hosakerehalli. With the timely alert from the driver, all the passengers de-boarded the bus. The fire brigade team too immediately controlled the further spread of fire and with the help of the wrecker, the vehicle was moved to the central workshop — making a way for smooth flow of traffic. No passengers were hurt during the incident,” BMTC said in a release.

“The fire brigade team immediately controlled the spread of the fire. The vehicle was moved to the central workshop, making way for the smooth flow of traffic. No passengers were hurt during the incident,” the transport corporation said.

Police said a water tanker that coincidentally passed by the road helped contain the fire. The incident forced the police to divert traffic in the area for some time.

“The driver of the water tanker, bus driver, and conductor worked together to douse the flames,” a police officer said. The fire tender that rushed to the spot following a phone call from a member of the public further ensured that the situation was under control.

The BMTC has ordered a probe into the incident and officials are waiting for the report to ascertain the cause of the fire.