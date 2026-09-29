CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off Uttarakhand youths travelling to Haryana under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026, urging them to explore culture and development while showcasing Uttarakhand’s identity.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, has flagged off a batch of youths who will undertake a visit to Haryana for their Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and has appealed to them to imbibe lessons from the state culture, lifestyle and developmental activities while promoting that of Uttarakhand.

Addressing the youths at his camp office in Dehradun, the chief minister has said that exchange visits will enable youths to experience India in real life rather than in books and through social networking sites. He emphasized that the main purpose of the visits was to observe local culture, developmental activity, and innovative projects.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026: Role of Youth and Citizens

Uttarakhand is celebrating Seva Sankalp Abhiyan from September 17 to October 17, 2026. As per the government, the campaign will emphasize services, public participation, discussion, and innovation, and encourage the participation of students, youths, women, social organizations, and citizens. There are eleven important programs organized in the state during the period.

This campaign is also being celebrated in the state of Haryana during the same period with a focus on service, innovation, and public participation.

CM Dhami's Message For Youngsters Going To Haryana

Dhami noted that the journey to Haryana must be seen beyond just being a transit from one state to another. They are supposed to get an idea of how things work locally and gain insights into the methods of development that might prove valuable for Uttarakhand.

Such an experience would help the youngsters to compare the different models and come back with a wider perspective of what is there locally in terms of opportunities and challenges.

Culture Of Uttarakhand To Get A Broader Platform

The Chief Minister further urged the young artists to make use of the trip to acquaint people from Haryana about the culture of Uttarakhand. They can tell others about their folk songs, culture, natural resources, lifestyle and potential for tourism and development.

Youth Exchange and Innovation in Focus

Interaction among youth is yet another important aspect of the campaign. The official program for Haryana features an Innovation Challenge which involves students, startups, professionals, and grassroots innovators in presenting ideas and innovations.

This kind of program can help the youth from Uttarakhand get exposed to other ways of thinking about innovation, entrepreneurship and community involvement.

Taking Uttarakhand’s Strengths Out Into the World

One of the messages in Dhami’s appeal also focuses on exporting Uttarakhand’s strengths into other regions. Tourist destinations, products, folk art, traditions, and rural economic activity represent some of the subjects which the youth can promote in their digital narratives.

Thus, the trip to Haryana becomes a combination of travel, education, cultural exchange and youth engagement. Its longer-term impact would depend on how the experiences of the journey would be used by the participants, and if that exchange leads to further collaboration of youth and communities from both states.