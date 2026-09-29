An Indian woman living in Japan, Ankita Sahigal, shared a viral video praising the country's incredibly thoughtful public bathrooms. She highlighted unique features like dedicated makeup counters, child seats, and floor changing boards that make them exceptionally user-friendly.

An Indian woman who lives in Japan told how impressed she was with how well-thought-out the country's public bathrooms are, especially the ones for women, moms, and children. In an Instagram video, she talked about a few small things that made her wonder why these kinds of things aren't more popular in other places.

The woman, whose name was Ankita Sahigal, said she was most surprised by how well Japanese bathrooms were designed for comfort and ease of use.

“I am in Japan, and these people have given so much respect to bathrooms that I get emotional every time I enter any washroom. Be it the smallest bathroom or the biggest bathroom, please just see. For one, in every bathroom, there is separate respect for makeup. You will get separate counters to apply makeup, even if it's just this small of a counter, but you'll get it,” Sahigal said in the video.

Then she showed me another function that was made for moms who were going to the bathroom with little kids.

“After that, for all the mothers who have come with their kids to use the bathroom, there's a seat for them so the child can sit comfortably in the seat. So thoughtful!” she added. Sahigal also showed a changing board that was set up on the floor. At first, I thought it was for changing a baby's diaper.

“Seeing the next thing will blow your mind. My eyes caught this, and on the floor, this changing board was installed. I thought, to change a diaper so low, near the flush, how can a diaper be changed like this? But no! You can stand on this and change your clothes,” she explained.

She added that the board allows people to change clothes without having to step directly on a wet or dirty floor. The clip was shared with the caption, “My Most favourite part of Japan is their bathroom!”

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

The video drew several reactions from social media users. One person wrote, “Japan really thinks of everything.” Another commented, “This is honestly so thoughtful.” A third said, “Public bathrooms should be like this everywhere.” Another user added, “Japan never fails to surprise.”