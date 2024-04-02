BJP will win only 200 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's campaign tactics, expressing confidence in the Congress party's prospects. He accused the BJP of misleading the public and highlighted issues such as rising fuel prices and unemployment. Siddaramaiah urged voters to prioritize the interests of the common people and support the Congress party in the upcoming elections.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of deceitful campaigning tactics. Speaking to reporters and addressing a party campaign meeting in Mysuru, he confidently declared that the Congress party is poised to secure 18 to 20 seats in Karnataka, challenging the BJP's narrative of a sweeping victory.

Siddaramaiah, a prominent figure in Karnataka politics, lambasted the BJP's election strategy, asserting that the people of the country are no longer swayed by empty promises. He emphasized the need for voters to scrutinize both the words and actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that many of Modi's assertions have turned out to be falsehoods.



Why are villagers of Chikkamagaluru’s Jakkanakki boycotting 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

"The BJP's claims of winning beyond 200 seats in the Lok Sabha seem doubtful, as evident from our surveys. They are now attempting to inflate their projected wins, knowing that a lower seat count is inevitable," Siddaramaiah remarked, criticizing the BJP's tactics. Expressing confidence in the Congress party's prospects in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah debunked the BJP's alleged misinformation campaign. He highlighted the contrasting policies of the central government, denouncing their perceived lack of empathy towards the common populace.



Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will BJP hit hat-trick with Modi effect?

"The BJP's anti-people policies have burdened the citizens with soaring fuel and gas prices, while unemployment continues to rise," Siddaramaiah stated, directly challenging Modi's promises of economic prosperity and job creation.

Drawing attention to Modi's famous "56-inch chest" assertion, Siddaramaiah remarked, "Having a large chest is meaningless without compassion for the poor." He claimed that his advocacy for the underprivileged has drawn ire from BJP members.