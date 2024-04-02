Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why are villagers of Chikkamagaluru’s Jakkanakki boycotting 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

    Residents of Jakkannakki village in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka are boycotting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to long-standing grievances over inadequate infrastructure. With over 600 eligible voters, the village faces challenges such as poor roads and limited transportation. Despite past assurances, residents feel neglected by elected representatives and demand concrete solutions over empty promises.

    Chikkamagaluru: Jakkanakki villagers boycott Lok Sabha elections 2024, complain to Election Comission over lack of basic amenities vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 8:16 AM IST

    With just 26 days remaining until the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, campaigning in Chikkamagaluru Udupi Lok Sabha constituency is in full swing. However, some villages in Chikkamagaluru are choosing to boycott the elections, citing long-standing grievances over the lack of basic amenities.

    Residents of Jakkannakki village in NRpur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district have decided to abstain from voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission. Their decision to boycott is emblematic of a broader frustration among villagers who feel neglected and underserved by their elected representatives.

    The village, comprising more than 50 households and over 600 eligible voters, faces dire infrastructural challenges. Residents lament the absence of proper roads, reliable drinking water supply, and adequate housing facilities. Despite repeated appeals to local authorities, including elected officials, these grievances remain unaddressed, compelling villagers to take drastic action. Located 45 kilometres away from the taluk centre, Jakkannakki village grapples with limited transportation options, particularly during the rainy season when impassable roads worsen the residents' plight. The lack of accessible public transportation further isolates the village, exacerbating residents' frustrations.

    Disillusioned by broken promises, villagers recall previous assurances made by authorities, including the Tahsildar, to address their concerns. Despite assurances following the boycott of previous assembly elections, residents assert that little progress has been made, prompting their decision to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

    Rather than offering superficial pledges during election campaigns, residents emphasize the urgent need for tangible solutions to their longstanding issues.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 8:31 AM IST
