'LoP traitor of highest order': BJP alleges nexus between George Soros, US-backed OCCRP & Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

BJP spokesperson and member of parliament (MP) Sambit Patra on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as “traitor of the highest order”. He alleged connections between the Congress leader and individuals holding anti-India views.

During a press conference, Patra mentioned of a ‘triangle’ and said that they were conspiring against India. “We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side it is George Soros, sitting in the United States and his foundation along with some agencies of America, another side of triangle is a big news portal named Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and the last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, 'traitor of the highest order',” Patra said.

"I am not scared to say this word...I don't have any hesitation to call LoP Lok Sabha, a traitor," he added.

Citing a report, Patra said that OCCRP, a global media agency funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, works for the interest of those who fund it. He even cited a few instances of the times the Congress leader used reports by OCCRP, which were targeted at defaming India.

“In July 2021, when the impact of Covid could be seen globally, OCCRP published an article that Brazil pulled out of $324 million contract for India’s Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine. An attempt was made to tarnish the image of the country. Immediately after the report, the Congress party did a press conference to attack the Indian government as well as the vaccine. OCCRP dictates and Rahul Gandhi follows,” the BJP MP stated.

Similarly, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey also alleged Congress’ hand in ‘attacks on national interest from abroad.’ Refering to the Mediapart report about OCCRP in the Lok Sabha, Dubey said that “Opposition makes constant attempts to derail the government.”

“Section of opposition leaders make constant attempts to derail India’s success story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A report has been released by Mediapart in which they have said that there is an organisation OCCRP. OCCRP’s job is how to shut down India’s Parliament without letting it run. I want to just ask 10 questions. If OCCRP makes any report then the Congress party will immediately tweet it. There are three issues, the first one is Pegasus on which Parliament at that time was unable to run properly. On July 18, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sanjay Raut tweeted that and Parliament was derailed. Second was Hindenburg, coal and mines on which Jairam Ramesh, Sanjay Raut tweets and Parliament again was derailed. Thirdly the vaccine issue,” Dubey said.

“I want to ask the Leader of the Opposition only 10 questions about your relation with Salil Shetty of the Open Society Foundation who participated in the Bharat Jodo Movement. Did he give money to the Bharat Jodo Movement? Rahul Gandhi went to America and met Mushfiqul Fazal, who is responsible for the genocide of Bangladesh. Rahul Gandhi met Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, and Barbara Lee who opposed PM Modi’s programme in the US. You (Rahul) met those who want to create Khalistan, who wants to separate Kashmir. What are your relations with them?” he added.

