Keralam Health Minister K Muralidharan hit back at the Muslim body Samastha for criticising the CM on women's rights, stating society can't revert to the '18th century.' He asserted that women have equal rights under the constitution.

Keralam Health Minister K Muralidharan on Sunday slammed the Muslim scholarly body Samastha for its criticism of the Chief Minister's stance on women’s rights, asserting that society cannot return to the "18th century" and must uphold the constitutional mandate of equality. The controversy erupted after Samastha criticised the Chief Minister’s remarks regarding Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar’s views on the status of women, urging political leaders to speak with "decency" regarding religious matters.

'Cannot Go Back to the 18th Century'

Speaking to ANI, Muralidharan termed the religious body's criticism as "unfortunate" and emphasised that women hold equal status in modern India. "That is a very bad thing because women have equal rights with men. So, our duty is to protect the welfare of the women community in society. Now, 50% reservation is there in all local bodies for women...We cannot go back to the 18th century," Muralidharan said.

Responding to the argument from religious scholars that politicians should stay out of religious affairs, the Minister stated that equality is a national priority. "Equal status is the motto/slogan of India, our nation's slogan. So we cannot go back. That is the constitutional right of women in our country. So how can we go back?" he questioned.

Controversial Circular Sparks Row

Muralidharan’s remarks come after a circular issued by the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, led by Aboobacker had directed Madrasas not to let women be present among unrelated men at religious events, has sparked criticism. It also issued directives which advised against displaying young women on public stages or having them participate in road processions alongside unrelated men. (ANI)