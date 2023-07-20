Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Suspicious circumstances...' BJP questions timing of Manipur video being shared ahead of Parliament session

    BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that even though they are pained by what happened in Manipur and while assuring that strict action is being taken in the case, the timing of the video surfacing just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament raised suspicion.

    BJP questions timing of Manipur video being shared ahead of Parliament session
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday questioned the timing of the emergence of the video showing the brutality meted out to two girls in Manipur who were stripped naked and gang-raped by a mob on May 4. Briefing media persons, former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that even though they are pained by what happened in Manipur and while assuring that strict action is being taken in the case, the timing of the video surfacing just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament raised suspicion.

    Manipur violence sparks chaos: Parliament's monsoon session adjourned on Day-1

    "What happened in Manipur is shameful and unfortunate, but now the situation is normal and the Chief Minister informed that one of the accused has been arrested. The government of Narendra Modi is fully alive to the safety, security of India's women, in any state ruled by any party," he said.

    Accusing the Congress of shoot-and-scoot politics, Prasad said that every time a Parliament session gets underway, the Congress party rakes up an issue to disrupt proceedings. But when asked to debate in the House over the issue, they refuse and walk out.

    "Congressmen release a balloon before every House and then run away from the debate. All of you will remember... he had brought up the issue of Pegasus, and the government replied that there should be an inquiry from the Supreme Court when the inquiry was done, Rahul Gandhi did not give his own phone. These misdeeds of Congress should be remembered," he said.

    Prasad said that the manner in which the video of the May 4 incident came up on the eve of the Parliament session raised eyebrows. 

    "A question arises in my mind -- Suspicious circumstances... that today we are in July and the incident of the first week of May suddenly comes on Twitter, before the commencement of the House. What does this mean," he asked.

    At the same time, he questioned the Congress leaders for conveniently remaining silent on the brutal killings in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. "Manipur's incident is shameful. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge why are you all silent on Rajasthan's Jodhpur murders? In Jodhpur district, a family of four was murdered and then set on fire," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

    The BJP leader also lashed out at Twitter for allowing the video to be posted and shared en masse.

    Govt warns Twitter over shocking Manipur video showing two women being paraded naked

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala embraces Manipuri girl who fled violence-hit state, gives her school admission anr

    Kerala embraces Manipuri girl who fled violence-hit state, gives her school admission

    Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court grants bail to WFI chief Brij Bhushan AJR

    Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court grants bail to ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

    Massive protest rally in Manipur after viral video of tribal women being paraded naked rocks nation (WATCH) AJR

    Massive protest rally in Manipur after viral video of tribal women being paraded naked rocks nation (WATCH)

    Manipur violence sparks chaos: Parliament's monsoon session adjourned on Day-1 AJR

    Manipur violence sparks chaos: Parliament's monsoon session adjourned on Day-1

    2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani back in Kerala anr

    2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani back in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Shah Rukh Khan in ICC World Cup Promo: "All It Takes Is Just One Day" osf

    Shah Rukh Khan in ICC World Cup Promo: "All It Takes Is Just One Day"

    AppleGPT coming soon iPhone maker reportedly testing new AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT Bard gcw

    AppleGPT coming soon? iPhone-maker reportedly testing new AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT, Bard

    football Mikel Arteta delighted with Arsenal's debutants in 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars; WATCH goals snt

    Mikel Arteta delighted with Arsenal's debutants in 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars; WATCH goals

    Kerala embraces Manipuri girl who fled violence-hit state, gives her school admission anr

    Kerala embraces Manipuri girl who fled violence-hit state, gives her school admission

    Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court grants bail to WFI chief Brij Bhushan AJR

    Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court grants bail to ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon