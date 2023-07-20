Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur violence sparks chaos: Parliament's monsoon session adjourned on Day-1

    Amidst the continuous slogans raised by opposition members, Kirit Solanki, presiding over the proceedings, decided to adjourn the Lok Sabha for the day. Similarly, Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar had to take the same course of action due to the unrelenting sloganeering by the opposition.

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    The tumultuous situation surrounding the Manipur violence led to the adjournment of both houses of Parliament on Monday (July 20). When the Lok Sabha adjourned at 2 pm, opposition leaders vociferously chanted slogans like 'Manipur Manipur' and 'Manipur is burning.'

    Amidst the chaos, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the government had already expressed its willingness to engage in discussions about Manipur in both houses.

    Speaking to a news agency, Pralhad Joshi said, "We have made it clear that we are ready for discussion on Manipur in both Houses. Manipur is a sensitive issue. Home Minister will reply to the discussion in detail. Let the Speaker decide the date of discussion."

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, serving as the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, expressed his concerns, stating, "Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded, and the PM is keeping quiet and giving statements outside."

    Kharge's remarks referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the viral video depicting two Kuki men being paraded naked in Manipur. PM Modi condemned the incident as shameful for any civilized society and assured that those responsible will face consequences. He also urged all chief ministers to strengthen the law and order situation, particularly concerning the safety of women.

    In connection with the shocking incident on May 4, where a mob paraded and assaulted three women after stripping them, the Manipur Police have taken a 33-year-old man into custody. He is believed to have been part of the violent mob that carried out the horrendous act, which occurred in the aftermath of clashes in Manipur.

    According to the police, there are more individuals expected to be arrested in the coming hours. Additionally, they have already included sections pertaining to rape and murder in the FIR that was filed. The authorities are actively pursuing justice for the victims and are determined to apprehend all those involved in the heinous crime.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 3:16 PM IST
