Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt warns Twitter over shocking Manipur video showing two women being paraded naked

    If Twitter fails to prevent the circulation of the video, the government may take legal action against the platform. Meanwhile, the Manipur police issued a statement confirming the registration of a case for abduction, gangrape, and murder of the two women, who were paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants

    Govt warns Twitter over shocking Manipur video showing two women being paraded naked
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

    A day after a horrifying video emerged on Twitter from Manipur showing two women being paraded naked by a group of men before being allegedly gang-raped in a nearby field, government sources said that the onus of moderating the spread of content that could create law and order issues lies on the social media platform. According to the television news channel CNN News18, the government could take action against Twitter as per law if it does not prevent the circulation of the video. 

    The shocking incident unfolded on May 4 in Thoubal district amid clashes between the Meitei and Kuki tribes due to the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the deeply-troubling video showed a large Meitei mob forcibly parading two Kuki-Zo tribal women naked towards a paddy field, where they were subjected to gang rape. The heart-wrenching scene in Kangpokpi district showed the women enduring constant molestation while pleading with their captors, as described by the ITLF in a statement.

    Manipur horror: Outrage ensues after 2 women paraded naked, allegedly gang-raped

    In response to this heinous act, the ITLF called upon the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to take immediate action.

    The video went viral, prompting the Manipur Police to register a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder against unknown armed miscreants at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district. An ongoing investigation is underway, although no arrests have been made as of yet.

    Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Smriti Irani, expressed her condemnation of the alleged video and stated that she had spoken to the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh who had assured her that the authorities were actively investigating the matter and pledged that no effort would be spared in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

    Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the central government for its perceived silence on the matter, asserting that it has contributed to the state of anarchy in Manipur. Gandhi emphasized that India would not remain silent while the essence of the nation was under attack in Manipur, expressing solidarity with the people of the region and advocating for peace as the way forward.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 9:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Section 144 imposed in Noida till August 3 no namaz puja permitted at public places gcw

    Section 144 imposed in Noida till August 3; no namaz, puja permitted at public places

    Kerala News Live 20 July 2023 major developments highlights anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Former CM Oommen Chandy's funeral procession reaches Kottayam district

    Landslide at Khalapur in Maharashtra's Raigad Rescue operations continue

    Landslide at Khalapur in Maharashtra's Raigad; 4 dead, some people feared trapped

    Mumbai Rain Updates: Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri brace more heavy rain, schools and colleges shut on Thursday July 20

    Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri brace for more heavy rain, schools and colleges shut on Thursday

    Manipur horror: Outrage ensues after 2 women paraded naked, allegedly gang-raped (WATCH) snt

    Manipur horror: Outrage ensues after 2 women paraded naked, allegedly gang-raped (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan's film to release on 1250 screens in India RBA

    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film to release on 1250 screens in India

    Section 144 imposed in Noida till August 3 no namaz puja permitted at public places gcw

    Section 144 imposed in Noida till August 3; no namaz, puja permitted at public places

    Manipur Violence: Akshay Kumar reacts by saying, 'Disgusted, shaken to see video...' RBA

    Manipur Violence: Akshay Kumar reacts by saying, 'Disgusted, shaken to see video...'

    Petrol and diesel price today July 20 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai Bangalore and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 20: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities

    Kerala News Live 20 July 2023 major developments highlights anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Former CM Oommen Chandy's funeral procession reaches Kottayam district

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon