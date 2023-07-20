Govt warns Twitter over shocking Manipur video showing two women being paraded naked

If Twitter fails to prevent the circulation of the video, the government may take legal action against the platform. Meanwhile, the Manipur police issued a statement confirming the registration of a case for abduction, gangrape, and murder of the two women, who were paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants

A day after a horrifying video emerged on Twitter from Manipur showing two women being paraded naked by a group of men before being allegedly gang-raped in a nearby field, government sources said that the onus of moderating the spread of content that could create law and order issues lies on the social media platform. According to the television news channel CNN News18, the government could take action against Twitter as per law if it does not prevent the circulation of the video.

The shocking incident unfolded on May 4 in Thoubal district amid clashes between the Meitei and Kuki tribes due to the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the deeply-troubling video showed a large Meitei mob forcibly parading two Kuki-Zo tribal women naked towards a paddy field, where they were subjected to gang rape. The heart-wrenching scene in Kangpokpi district showed the women enduring constant molestation while pleading with their captors, as described by the ITLF in a statement.

Manipur horror: Outrage ensues after 2 women paraded naked, allegedly gang-raped

In response to this heinous act, the ITLF called upon the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to take immediate action.

The video went viral, prompting the Manipur Police to register a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder against unknown armed miscreants at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district. An ongoing investigation is underway, although no arrests have been made as of yet.

Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Smriti Irani, expressed her condemnation of the alleged video and stated that she had spoken to the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh who had assured her that the authorities were actively investigating the matter and pledged that no effort would be spared in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the central government for its perceived silence on the matter, asserting that it has contributed to the state of anarchy in Manipur. Gandhi emphasized that India would not remain silent while the essence of the nation was under attack in Manipur, expressing solidarity with the people of the region and advocating for peace as the way forward.