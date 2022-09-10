Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP announces new roles for replaced CMs, union ministers for upcoming 2024 elections

    With eyes on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP gave new organisational charges to former chief ministers and Union ministers. Senior BJP leaders, including Vijay Rupani, Biplab Kumar Deb, Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma, were made in-charges of party affairs in different states.

    BJP announces new roles for replaced CMs union ministers for upcoming 2024 elections gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party announced new party responsibilities for politicians who were dismissed as chief ministers and central ministers, with an eye toward the state elections and the national elections in 2024. This includes the appointment of new in-charges for the states whose chief ministers are active in bringing the Opposition together to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    According to JP Nadda, Vijay Rupani would be in charge of Punjab and Chandigarh. For the BJP, Punjab, where Arvind Kejriwal's AAP presently reigns, is a significant undertaking. It struggled in the assembly elections earlier this year, running on its own after main partner Akali Dal deserted it over agricultural rules that were repealed in the wake of significant demonstrations.

    Also Read | BJP claims Rahul Gandhi wore T-shirt worth Rs 41257 at Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress hits back

    Biplab Kumar Deb, a former chief minister of Tripura, will take charge of Haryana. The party remained in control here, although in the most recent 2019 polls, it lost some momentum. After the Lok Sabha election, the following legislative elections are scheduled for 2024.

    When it comes to past federal ministers, Kerala, where the BJP has been trying to establish itself, goes to Prakash Javadekar. Mahesh Sharma also wins Tripura, where the party is in control but early-year elections are scheduled. After defeating the BJP in West Bengal last year, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is hoping to expand into Tripura, where Bengali is spoken by the majority of the people.

    The BJP has appointed former Bihar minister Mangal Pandey as their leader in West Bengal. Amit Malviya, the head of the Party IT Cell, will share leadership. The party has increased its seats in the legislature after losing last year. Given that Mamata Banerjee is one of the main proponents of a broad front against the BJP, it continues to practise tough politics here.

    Also Read: 'Khela Hobe in 2024...' Mamata Banerjee says Nitish Kumar, Hemant to be in her side against BJP

    Party general secretary Vinod Tawde, who formerly managed Haryana, will be in charge of Bihar. The JDU's coalition with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and the Congress was renewed last month by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP in this region. He recently visited Delhi to broaden the anti-BJP coalition.

    The BJP leadership continues to have faith in veteran politician Om Mathur, who is regarded as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confidant. Mathur, who was recently appointed to the influential Central Election Committee, will now be in charge of Chhattisgarh, one of the few states where the Congress is in control. 

    The majority of the new leaders appointed previously oversaw elections while holding no party office.

    Also Read: Here's what Rahul Gandhi said when asked if he'll be Congress President

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heart wrenching Haryana CM after at least 6 drown while immersing Ganesh idols gcw

    'Heart-wrenching': Haryana CM after at least 6 drown while immersing Ganesh idols

    Gurugram bar cancels stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows after threat from VHP, Bajrang Dal snt

    Gurugram bar cancels stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows after threat from VHP, Bajrang Dal

    12 cheetahs likely to arrive from South Africa next month; Expert explains breeding obstacles in India snt

    12 cheetahs likely to arrive from South Africa next month; Expert explains breeding obstacles in India

    Drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized during op 'Gear Box' at Kolkata Port

    Drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized during op 'Gear Box' at Kolkata Port

    Gogra Hot Springs disengagement: One step closer to restoring status quo

    Gogra-Hot Springs disengagement: One step closer to restoring status quo

    Recent Stories

    Friday Box Officer Report Collection Brahmastra Part One Shiva Cobra Sita Ramam Karthikeya 2 drb

    Box Office Report: Can ‘Brahmastra’ impact ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Cobra’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’s collection?

    Heart wrenching Haryana CM after at least 6 drown while immersing Ganesh idols gcw

    'Heart-wrenching': Haryana CM after at least 6 drown while immersing Ganesh idols

    Brahmastra Collection Day 1 Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Ayan Mukerji film ends Bollywood box office dry spell rakes Rs 43 cr drb

    Brahmastra Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film ends box office dry spell; rakes Rs 43 cr

    King Charles pays an emotional tribute to darling mama vows to serve with loyalty and love gcw

    King Charles pays an emotional tribute to ‘darling mama’, vows to serve with loyalty and love

    Happy Birthday Manju Warrier 5 films of the Malayalam actor you must watch drb

    Happy Birthday Manju Warrier: 5 films of the Malayalam actor you must watch

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon