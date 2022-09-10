BJP announces new roles for replaced CMs, union ministers for upcoming 2024 elections

With eyes on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP gave new organisational charges to former chief ministers and Union ministers. Senior BJP leaders, including Vijay Rupani, Biplab Kumar Deb, Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma, were made in-charges of party affairs in different states.

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced new party responsibilities for politicians who were dismissed as chief ministers and central ministers, with an eye toward the state elections and the national elections in 2024. This includes the appointment of new in-charges for the states whose chief ministers are active in bringing the Opposition together to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to JP Nadda, Vijay Rupani would be in charge of Punjab and Chandigarh. For the BJP, Punjab, where Arvind Kejriwal's AAP presently reigns, is a significant undertaking. It struggled in the assembly elections earlier this year, running on its own after main partner Akali Dal deserted it over agricultural rules that were repealed in the wake of significant demonstrations.

Biplab Kumar Deb, a former chief minister of Tripura, will take charge of Haryana. The party remained in control here, although in the most recent 2019 polls, it lost some momentum. After the Lok Sabha election, the following legislative elections are scheduled for 2024.

When it comes to past federal ministers, Kerala, where the BJP has been trying to establish itself, goes to Prakash Javadekar. Mahesh Sharma also wins Tripura, where the party is in control but early-year elections are scheduled. After defeating the BJP in West Bengal last year, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is hoping to expand into Tripura, where Bengali is spoken by the majority of the people.

The BJP has appointed former Bihar minister Mangal Pandey as their leader in West Bengal. Amit Malviya, the head of the Party IT Cell, will share leadership. The party has increased its seats in the legislature after losing last year. Given that Mamata Banerjee is one of the main proponents of a broad front against the BJP, it continues to practise tough politics here.

Party general secretary Vinod Tawde, who formerly managed Haryana, will be in charge of Bihar. The JDU's coalition with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and the Congress was renewed last month by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP in this region. He recently visited Delhi to broaden the anti-BJP coalition.

The BJP leadership continues to have faith in veteran politician Om Mathur, who is regarded as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confidant. Mathur, who was recently appointed to the influential Central Election Committee, will now be in charge of Chhattisgarh, one of the few states where the Congress is in control.

The majority of the new leaders appointed previously oversaw elections while holding no party office.

