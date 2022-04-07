Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bipartisanship over foreign policy good sign for India: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the how India as a country united in overcoming the global challenges, especially the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Take a look: 

    Bipartisanship over foreign policy good sign for India PM Modi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the how India as a country united in overcoming the global challenges, especially the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In a series of posts on Twitter, PM Modi said, "Over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views."

    He further said that the rich level of debate and the constructive points illustrate how there is bipartisanship when it comes to matters of foreign policy. Such bipartisanship augurs well for India at the world stage, he added.

    The prime minister further said that it is our collective duty to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens and the Government of India would leave no stone unturned to ensure our people do not face any troubles in adverse situations.

    The remarks comes after India has "unequivocally denounced" the deaths in Bucha, Ukraine, and has called for an impartial probe into the "very alarming claims." The world has been startled by images of mass graves and remains of citizens who were allegedly killed in a Kyiv suburb.

    India's denunciation at the UN gathering was its harshest since Russia invaded Ukraine. So far, New Delhi has abstained from UN votes denouncing Russia's conduct.

    Also Read | India ‘strongly against’ conflict in Ukraine, if chosen side, it is side of peace: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated in response to a discussion on the continuing crisis in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that India is vehemently opposed to the violence intensifying in the war-torn nation.

    In response to concerns about India's position, Jaishankar stated, "First and foremost, we are vehemently opposed to the fighting." We feel that no solution can be found by bleeding blood and taking innocent lives." "In this day and age, conversation and diplomacy are the correct responses to any problems," the foreign minister added.

    Also Read | Tortured, treated as slaves: 5000 Indian workers in Baghdad send SOS to PM Modi

     

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No compromise on privacy: Amit Shah allays fears on criminal procedure (identification) bill - adt

    'No compromise on privacy': Amit Shah allays fears on criminal procedure (identification) bill

    Govt denies reports of first Covid XE case in India, says present evidence does not suggest new variant-dnm

    Govt denies reports of first Covid ‘XE’ case in India, says present evidence does not suggest new variant

    Explained Why India is amending its law on Weapons of Mass Destruction

    Explained: Why India is amending its law on Weapons of Mass Destruction

    Probe ONGC for chosing private weatherman over IMD Petroleum ministry parliament panel

    Probe ONGC for choosing private weatherman over IMD, panel to Govt

    Due to extreme heat, Bhopal's school changes timing

    Due to extreme heat, Bhopal's school changes timing

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor goes bold and backless netizens call her wanna be Kim Kardashian drb

    Janhvi Kapoor goes bold and backless; netizens call her ‘wanna be Kim Kardashian’

    Apple increases prices of AirPods Pro AirPods Max and more Check new rates here gcw

    Apple increases prices of AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and more; Check new rates here

    No compromise on privacy: Amit Shah allays fears on criminal procedure (identification) bill - adt

    'No compromise on privacy': Amit Shah allays fears on criminal procedure (identification) bill

    Flipkart ventures into healthcare sector as it launches Flipkart Health Plus app gcw

    Flipkart ventures into healthcare sector as it launches Flipkart Health Plus app

    Kim Kardashian calls ex husband Kanye West family drb

    Kim Kardashian calls ex-husband Kanye West 'family’

    Recent Videos

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon
    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon