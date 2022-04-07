Bipartisanship over foreign policy good sign for India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the how India as a country united in overcoming the global challenges, especially the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Take a look:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the how India as a country united in overcoming the global challenges, especially the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In a series of posts on Twitter, PM Modi said, "Over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views."

He further said that the rich level of debate and the constructive points illustrate how there is bipartisanship when it comes to matters of foreign policy. Such bipartisanship augurs well for India at the world stage, he added.

The prime minister further said that it is our collective duty to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens and the Government of India would leave no stone unturned to ensure our people do not face any troubles in adverse situations.

The remarks comes after India has "unequivocally denounced" the deaths in Bucha, Ukraine, and has called for an impartial probe into the "very alarming claims." The world has been startled by images of mass graves and remains of citizens who were allegedly killed in a Kyiv suburb.

India's denunciation at the UN gathering was its harshest since Russia invaded Ukraine. So far, New Delhi has abstained from UN votes denouncing Russia's conduct.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated in response to a discussion on the continuing crisis in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that India is vehemently opposed to the violence intensifying in the war-torn nation.

In response to concerns about India's position, Jaishankar stated, "First and foremost, we are vehemently opposed to the fighting." We feel that no solution can be found by bleeding blood and taking innocent lives." "In this day and age, conversation and diplomacy are the correct responses to any problems," the foreign minister added.

