Tortured, treated as slaves: 5000 Indian workers in Baghdad send SOS to PM Modi

Exuding confidence in the Narendra Modi government, the workers have shot two letters in two days to the prime minister and asked for his immediate interference. As per the employees, more than 500 Indian workers have been taken out from their houses, they can’t be traced as their mobile phones are seized and their passports are also confiscated.

Indian workers who are working at Karbala oil refinery have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for their safe return to their country and also requested him to help in getting ‘deportation and expulsion’ stamp removed from their passports. About 5,000 Indians have been working at the oil refinery and their employment visa and residence permit expired two years ago and since then they are staying without their renewed visa.

'We are not slaves'

The letter which they had sent to the prime minister, alleged that the workers are being tortured and treated as slaves. They have also accused the companies for not letting them know about the terms and conditions of the Visas.

The contract to build Karbala oil refinery was given to the HDGSK joint venture in 2013. The joint venture is being led by three Korean companies, including Hyundai Group’s subsidiary company Hyundai Engineering & Construction. It is the same group which was involved in anti-India propaganda in Pakistan. After internet backlash, the company had to issue a series of clarifications and statements.

HDGSK joint venture kept Indian workers illegally

Besides Hyundai Group, the two other companies are GS Engineering & Construction and SK Engineering & Construction. GS Construction looks after the chemical equipment, including vacuum distillation units, while SK Construction is responsible of utilities. Hyundai Engineering & Construction is in-charge from supplying petroleum processing facilities.

The workers said that they were not aware about the issue and have never been involved in any illegal activities. They want to return India safe and removed ‘Deportation and Expulsion’ stamp from their passport.

'Deportation & Expulsion’ stamp

If anyone with this stamp on their passport means the said individual would not be able to move any country on job visa. The matter came into limelight after a group of workers were denied visas for the countries like Poland and South Arabia. About 2000 workers have returned back with this stamp on their passport and have been facing challenges if they have to apply for the visa to other countries.