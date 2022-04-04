Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tortured, treated as slaves: 5000 Indian workers in Baghdad send SOS to PM Modi

    Exuding confidence in the Narendra Modi government, the workers have shot two letters in two days to the prime minister and asked for his immediate interference.  As per the employees, more than 500 Indian workers have been taken out from their houses, they can’t be traced as their mobile phones are seized and their passports are also confiscated. 

    Tortured treated as slaves 5000 Indian workers in Baghdad send SOS to PM Modi gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 8:40 AM IST

    Indian workers who are working at Karbala oil refinery have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for their safe return to their country and also requested him to help in getting ‘deportation and expulsion’ stamp removed from their passports.  About 5,000 Indians have been working at the oil refinery and their employment visa and residence permit expired two years ago and since then they are staying without their renewed visa. 

    Exuding confidence in the Narendra Modi government, the workers have shot two letters in two days to the prime minister and asked for his immediate interference.  As per the employees, more than 500 Indian workers have been taken out from their houses, they can’t be traced as their mobile phones are seized and their passports are also confiscated. 

    'We are not slaves'

    The letter which they had sent to the prime minister, alleged that the workers are being tortured and treated as slaves.  They have also accused the companies for not letting them know about the terms and conditions of the Visas. 

    The contract to build Karbala oil refinery was given to the HDGSK joint venture in 2013. The joint venture is being led by three Korean companies, including Hyundai Group’s subsidiary company Hyundai Engineering & Construction. It is the same group which was involved in anti-India propaganda in Pakistan. After internet backlash, the company had to issue a series of clarifications and statements. 

    "

    HDGSK joint venture kept Indian workers illegally 

    Besides Hyundai Group, the two other companies are GS Engineering & Construction and SK Engineering & Construction.  GS Construction looks after the chemical equipment, including vacuum distillation units, while SK Construction is responsible of utilities.  Hyundai Engineering & Construction is in-charge from supplying petroleum processing facilities. 

    The workers said that they were not aware about the issue and have never been involved in any illegal activities.  They want to return India safe and removed ‘Deportation and Expulsion’ stamp from their passport. 

    'Deportation & Expulsion’ stamp

    If anyone with this stamp on their passport means the said individual would not be able to move any country on job visa. The matter came into limelight after a group of workers were denied visas for the countries like Poland and South Arabia.  About 2000 workers have returned back with this stamp on their passport and have been facing challenges if they have to apply for the visa to other countries.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 8:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Law of Land: Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers - adt

    'Law of Land': Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers

    Illegal sand mining case: ED files charge sheet against Charanjit Channi's nephew - adt

    Illegal sand mining case: ED files charge sheet against Charanjit Channi's nephew

    Opinion Sri Lanka crisis: India needs to send a big-banner package

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: A diplomatic opportunity for India

    India is not sending soldiers to Sri Lanka; Indian mission calls out fake news

    India is not sending soldiers to Sri Lanka; Indian mission calls out fake news

    Ugadi 2022: PM Modi, CMs KCR, Bommai and other leaders extend festival wishes-ycb

    Ugadi 2022: PM Modi, CMs KCR, Bommai and other leaders extend festival wishes

    Recent Stories

    Parveen Babi's sad love story with Mahesh Bhatt: Did the actress need electroshock therapy? RBA

    Parveen Babi's sad love story with Mahesh Bhatt: Did the actress need electroshock therapy?

    Grammys 2022: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and more passionate moments RBA

    Grammys 2022: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and more passionate moments

    Grammys 2022 performances: BTS to Bruno Mars to Billie Eilish rock the stage RBA

    Grammys 2022 performances: BTS to Bruno Mars to Billie Eilish rock the stage

    Grammys 2022 Red Carpet BTS to Billie Eilish to Doja Cat and more walked in style RBA

    Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: BTS to Billie Eilish to Doja Cat and more walked in style

    Grammys 2022 Complete list of winners drb

    Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton and more, check out the complete list of winners (updating live)

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon