A 35-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing six people in Telangana's Rangareddy district was found dead on Monday. Police suspect he died by suicide after consuming insecticide, as a pesticide bottle was recovered beside his body. The accused had been on the run since the killings, prompting a massive manhunt.

A 35-year-old man who was wanted for allegedly murdering six people in Telangana's Rangareddy district has been found dead, with police suspecting that he died by suicide. The body of P. Rajkumar was discovered on Monday in an area under the Kothur police station limits after local residents alerted police through the emergency helpline. Officers reached the spot and informed his family, who later identified the body.

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Police said a bottle believed to contain insecticide or pesticide was found beside the body. Froth was also seen around his mouth, leading investigators to suspect that he consumed the poison.

Accused had been on the run

Rajkumar was wanted in the sensational Shabad serial murder case. He had been absconding since the night of July 10, when he allegedly killed six people, including a minor girl, two members of her family, his wife and his two children.

Police said he had earlier been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in May after the minor girl's family accused him of stalking and harassing her.

According to investigators, the victims were attacked with a sharp weapon. Soon after the incident, Rajkumar allegedly called his father, confessed to the killings and said he planned to end his life before switching off his mobile phone.

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Investigation continues

After receiving the information from his parents, police launched a large-scale search operation. Twelve teams were formed to trace the accused, but he remained missing until his body was found on Monday.

Police are continuing the investigation and will conduct further legal procedures, including a post-mortem examination, to confirm the exact cause of death.

The shocking case has drawn widespread attention across Telangana because of the brutality of the killings and the suspected suicide of the main accused before he could be arrested.

(With agency inputs)