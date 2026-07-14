CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the Science City project in Dehradun, envisioning it as a top national research hub. He also launched 'Vigyan Vani' radio and other initiatives to bring scientific knowledge to remote parts of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the ongoing construction of the Science City project at the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) and participated in the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP) symposium.

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Addressing the gathering on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the Science City project in Dehradun is progressing rapidly and, in the coming years, will emerge as a leading centre for science, innovation and research, not only for Uttarakhand but for students, researchers and scientists from across the country. He said the facility would provide state-of-the-art infrastructure to young innovators, enabling them to transform their ideas into reality.

New Science Initiatives Launched

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the community science radio station Vigyan Vani (88.8 MHz), Vigyan Drishyam and Vigyan Dhara under the Vigyan Setu initiative. He said these initiatives would help take complex scientific knowledge from laboratories to people living in the remotest parts of Uttarakhand.

Development and Nature Can Coexist

Dhami noted that the state is currently observing Harela Week and described Harela as more than just a festival. He said it symbolises faith in nature, commitment to environmental conservation and responsibility towards future generations. At a time when the world is facing the challenges of climate change, global warming and environmental degradation, Harela sends a message that development and nature can progress together, he said.

Embracing Technological Transformation

The Chief Minister said the world is witnessing an unprecedented technological transformation, with robots being used in industries and hospitals, while artificial intelligence is expanding human capabilities. He added that emerging technologies such as data science, drone technology, semiconductors and biotechnology are shaping the future, and stressed that India must not only embrace these changes but also lead them.

Uttarakhand as a Model of Best Practices

Dhami said several states are now looking at Uttarakhand as a model of best practices in various sectors. He cited the successful rescue operation of workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel, which was presented as a best practice at the BRICS Summit. He added that the state government has decided to observe November 28 every year as Disaster Management Day.

Aligning with National Vision: Viksit Bharat 2047

He also highlighted the immense talent of Uttarakhand's youth and stressed the need to build an ecosystem that enables them to achieve global recognition. The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 is firmly rooted in science, technology and research. He noted that the Prime Minister expanded the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan" by adding "Jai Anusandhan," giving scientists and young innovators a new direction.

He said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India is advancing through flagship initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India and the National Quantum Mission. India now has the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and is steadily moving towards self-reliance in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing through the Semiconductor Mission.

Uttarakhand's Science and Innovation Policy

He said the Uttarakhand government is equally committed to developing the state as a global hub for science, technology and advanced research. The state's first Science, Technology and Innovation Policy has already been implemented with the objective of creating a self-reliant innovation ecosystem where young people become job creators through innovative ideas rather than job seekers.

He added that the policy aims to take science beyond laboratories and integrate it into everyday life for the benefit of society.

Leveraging Local Strengths for Sustainable Development

Highlighting Uttarakhand's unique strengths, the Chief Minister said that while the state's geographical conditions pose significant challenges, the Himalayas, rich biodiversity, medicinal plants, perennial water resources, organic farming and cultural heritage are its greatest assets. He said that developing scientific and local solutions to local challenges can make Uttarakhand a model of sustainable development for the entire country.

Expanding the Science Ecosystem

Dhami said the government is expanding Science and Innovation Centres, Labs on Wheels, digital libraries, Patent Information Centres, STEM labs and GIS-based technological systems across the state. Efforts are also being made to promote future technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, semiconductors and pre-incubation laboratories. On the occasion, he announced that land would be provided within the UCOST campus for the development of a Startup Centre.

The Chief Minister also planted a sapling during the programme. (ANI)